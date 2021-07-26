Audi

Mission:Zero - Audi in Neckarsulm is shaping the future of production, consistently and sustainably

Company's environmental program pursuing goal of achieving net-carbon- neutrality at all production sites worldwide by 2025

Focus on four areas of activity: decarbonization, water use, resource efficiency, and biodiversity

Neckarsulm, July 26, 2021 - As the largest industrial company in the region, the Audi site in Neckarsulm is committed to meeting its responsibility to the community and nature. The site is implementing numerous measures as part of the "Mission:Zero" environmental program launched in 2018, thereby playing an important role in making automotive production as environmentally friendly and resource-efficient as possible and avoiding carbon emissions and waste. At the Böllinger Höfe sports car production facility, the Audi e-tron GT* is already being manufactured net carbon-neutralthanks to the exclusive use of green power and heat from renewable sources. The goal is to achieve net carbon-neutrality from all production processes at the entire Neckarsulm site by 2025.

Climate change, water consumption, resource scarcity, and the loss of biodiversity affect everyone and are among the major challenges of the present day. With its clear commitment to the terms of the Paris Agreement, Audi has pledged to actively work to create a livable environment and a sustainable future. Audi has combined all of its measures to reduce its carbon footprint in production and logistics in its cross-site environmental program Mission:Zero.

The Neckarsulm site is setting an excellent example in Mission:Zero's four fields of activity - decarbonization, water use, resource efficiency, and biodiversity - through the implementation of innovative, sustainable projects.

Decarbonization - on the path to a net carbon-neutral location

Audi aims to manufacture its vehicles net-carbon neutral at its sites by 2025. Countless measures along the value chain are contributing to AUDI AG's vision of achieving net carbon- neutrality across the entire company by 2050. Böllinger Höfe is the first production facility operated by the brand with the four rings in Germany to produce an all-electric Audi - and do so net carbon-neutral.The Audi e-tron GT is a prime example of how to combine high performance and environmental awareness. Audi uses biogas for the CHP plant that supplies heat and part of the electricity for production at Böllinger Höfe. Audi offsets emissions that cannot currently be avoided through renewable energy sources or self-supply by means of carbon credits from certified offsetting projects.

