Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AUDI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ricardo Feller and Christopher Mies win International German GT Championship with Audi

11/07/2021 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Audi

MediaInfo

Ricardo Feller and Christopher Mies win

International German GT Championship with Audi

  • Audi customer team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport wins team title
  • Championship fiercly contested until season finale
  • Four season victories and another four podiums go to the Audi R8 LMS

Neuburg a. d. Donau, November 7, 2021 - Quadruple championship success in the ADAC GT Masters: At the season finale at the Nürburgring, Audi Sport driver Christopher Mies and his teammate Ricardo Feller secured the title in the drivers' classification. Their team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport won the ADAC GT Masters Team classification. Ricardo Feller was also delighted with the title in the Junior classification. The Trophy title went to Florian Spengler, another Audi driver.

"Congratulations to the entire Montaplast by Land-Motorsport team, our Audi Sport driver Christopher Mies and his teammate Ricardo Feller on this successful season. With around 60 drivers and 30 sports cars from seven manufacturers, the ADAC GT Masters is one of the most fiercely contested GT3 series. This season was again thrilling down to the last meter," says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. "Before the final weekend at the Nürburgring, 13 drivers still had a chance of winning the title. At the seven race weekends, a total of seven teams with five brands celebrated victories. With four victories this season, the Audi R8 LMS has impressively demonstrated its capabilities."

For 32-year-old Audi Sport driver Christopher Mies, it was already the second title win in the ADAC GT Masters with Audi after 2016. The 21-year-old Swiss Ricardo Feller, who also won the title in the ADAC GT Masters Junior classification, celebrated his first title win with Audi and the biggest success of his career to date. For Audi, it was the fifth drivers' title in the prestigious championship after 2009 (Christian Abt), 2014 (Kelvin van der Linde/René Rast), 2016 (Christopher Mies/Connor de Phillippi) and 2019 (Kelvin van der Linde/Patric Niederhauser). The series was held for the first time in 2021 with the title "International German GT Championship".

For Feller and Mies, the 2021 season had only gained momentum with a victory at the third race weekend in Zandvoort. With another success at the Lausitzring, the Swiss-German duo took the lead in the standings and maintained it until the season finale. The two Audi drivers started the final race weekend with a lead of only four points. There, Ricardo Feller captured pole position in the first race and built a solid lead after the start. Christopher Mies eventually brought the Audi R8 LMS home as the winner. In the second race, they kept a cool head in the turbulent race action, drove tactically to tenth place and won the drivers' championship with a four-point lead.

The title in the Trophy classification also went to an Audi driver: Florian Spengler, who shares the cockpit of an Audi R8 LMS from Car Collection Motorsport with Audi Sport driver Markus Winkelhock, secured the privateer classification.

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

Communications

Audi Sport customer racing

Eva-Maria Becker

Tel: +49 841 89-33922

E-mail: eva-maria.becker@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 19 locations in 12 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy), and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna/Italy).

In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.693 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 7,430 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 48,042 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2020 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €50.0 billion and an operating profit before special items of €2.7 billion. At present, 87,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDI AG
02:18pRicardo Feller and Christopher Mies win International German GT Championship with Audi
PU
11/05GREENTECH FESTIVAL GOES INTERNATIONA : Audi participates in London event as Founding Partn..
PU
11/02INNOVATIVE FOR SURE : Audi sets safety standards at the Dakar Rally
PU
11/02SHARPENED DESIGN AND INNOVATIVE TECH : the enhanced Audi A8
PU
11/01Next title success for Audi Sport Italia
PU
10/29AUDI AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
10/29Audi Group makes healthy profit despite semi-conductor crisis – forecast for 2021..
PU
10/27Antonio Casu new CEO of Italdesign
PU
10/27Audi is establishing a high-voltage battery development at the Neckarsulm site (Key sta..
PU
10/27Audi is establishing a high-voltage battery development at the Neckarsulm site
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDI AG
More recommendations
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDI AG0.00%83 470
BYD COMPANY LIMITED53.05%130 843
STELLANTIS N.V.20.86%64 140
FERRARI N.V.14.38%48 314
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-7.00%41 041
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.11%31 538