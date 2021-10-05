Audi

MediaInfo

The Green Neighbour Weeks: Weeks-long sustainability events at Audi

Series of events at Audi Forum Ingolstadt from 8 October to 9 December centering on sustainability and social responsibility

so-called "Green Neighbours" from the region and their contributions to sustainability Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources Dr. Sabine Maaßen: "At Audi, social commitment and sustainability shape our self-image"

Ingolstadt, 5 October 2021 - From October to December, the four rings are hosting the "Green Neighbour Weeks", a new series of events at Audi Forum Ingolstadt focusing on the site's social commitment to environmental protection. Over the course of nine weeks, event visitors will have the opportunity to dive deep into the topic of sustainability through live talks, a film series, and at the Green Market kickoff event.

The Green Market: From the region, for the region

The Green Market will kick off the Green Neighbour Weeks on Friday, 8 October from 10 am to 6 pm. Guests to the market set up on the Audi Forum Ingolstadt plaza will be introduced to sustainable products and hands-on activities from the region. All exhibitors will be "Green Neighbours" from the greater Ingolstadt area: Actors who help advance environmental protection in the region through sustainable concepts and thus assume responsibility for future generations.

"At Audi, we live our social commitment in a variety of ways. Both in Ingolstadt and at our other sites around the world, our social commitment shapes the self-image of our brand," says Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources Dr. Sabine Maaßen. "It is in this spirit that Audi strives to be a good neighbor. Initiatives such as the Green Market and the Green Neighbour Weeks promote environmental awareness and partnership with people from the region."

Guests to the Green Market can also learn about Audi's current projects on environmental protection, such as how Audi is fighting for the protection and conservation of biodiversity through its environmental program "Mission:Zero" or how the company designs its sites to be close to nature. They can also get a glance at how Audi is working together with partner companies from the region to advance sustainability through short transportation distances and regional value creation. Guests young and old can also look forward to a variety of hands-on activities.

Those hungry for delicious specialties as well as information on supply chains, waste avoidance, and recycling can visit food trucks. Various "Green Neighbours" from the region will present exhibits with information for guests as well as a range of tasty snacks and drinks, craft and trade items, and upcycling solutions for sale.