Transformation in Technical Development: "We need to continuously evolve and adjust our processes and mindsets accordingly."

New approach: continuous development instead of thinking in cycles

New structure: flexible matrix organization instead of rigid hierarchies

New occupations: transformation from the inside out with comprehensive training measures

Ingolstadt, August 31, 2021 - Audi's transformation is having a particularly strong impact on

the company's Technical Development Department. In this interview, Jan Michel, the department's Chief Transition Architect, discusses objectives, methods, and a new understanding of leadership.

Audi is currently undergoing a profound transformation - phasing out combustion technology, new digital business models, and a new view of mobility shaped by the company's social responsibility. What does this mean for the Technical Development Department?

Our work is becoming increasingly complex. In past decades, our business model was relatively simple - we sold vehicles. Now we have to think on a whole new level, namely in terms of the mobility system in its entirety. We need to think about charging experiences and capabilities, digital ecosystems, and the seamless integration of software into our vehicles. All this has implications for Technical Development.

What are the implications?

On the one hand, we need new connectivity technologies that make new business models possible. On the other hand, we have to manage the growing complexity in development and production. In the past, we worked towards specific points in time - the start of production, the market launch, the model update. Now our development activities need to be continuous. Our processes, our qualifications, and - very importantly - our mindsets need to be aligned with this.

In other words, a move away from the traditional way of thinking in cycles towards continuous development. What do you consider to be the core areas of focus in this respect?

We can't allow ourselves to focus on individual areas - we have to think holistically. The decision to only launch electrically powered vehicles from 2026 onwards gives us the ability to plan ahead with certainty. Until then, we will continue to develop the best internal combustion engines, while at the same time creating the necessary structures for the future so that we can fully focus on battery technologies and Level 4 autonomous driving from 2026 on. This clarity, not only in project management and financial planning, but above all in the alignment of our competencies, gives us the ability to work towards the future early on and to clearly point out