“A quantum leap for agile driving”: the RS Torque Splitter

Ingolstadt, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. "A quantum leap for agile driving" - that's what racing and development driver Frank Stippler had to say about the torque splitter with its fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle. Audi will soon launch the first-ever series roll-out of this technology in a sporty compact-class RS model. Frank Stippler and Meic Diessner, development and test engineer for chassis, spoke in an interview about the development and tuning process for the torque splitter in the RS 3 prototype. Both worked together throughout the entire development in various testing and set-up cycles on the North Loop of the Nürburgring to ensure that the new technology meets the wishes of sporty drivers on the racetrack as well as customers looking for comfort in day-to-day driving. That also included two self-contained continual runs of 8,000 kilometers each.

Mr. Diessner, Mr. Stippler, what was the process for you to work together on the development and tuning of the RS torque splitter?

Meic Diessner: Frank is incredibly important to us in this process. He has a lot of experience, especially on the Nürburgring. That makes feedback from him decisive for the tuning and especially for the torque splitter. I'm there on site for the tests and I also drive myself as part of the three- week continual run. I equip the vehicle with measuring technology and compare the data with the feedback we get from Frank so that we can make changes if needed.

Frank Stippler: In addition to my experience and my ability to drive cars fast, my training as an automobile mechanic and my degree in mechanical engineering also help, of course. This allows me to make sense of the feedback from the car immediately so I can pass it on to Meic. At the same time, he understands what I mean when I'm talking about the feedback the car is giving me on the track.

What's more important: the measurement data or the feedback from the development driver?

Meic Diessner: The data and the impressions from Frank are used equally in tuning the torque splitter. The feedback from a racing driver is very important because he is at the upper limits out on the racetrack. The measurement technology helps me to change certain parameters based on Frank's descriptions. The one does not work without the other.