    AD8   AU000000AD88

AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

(AD8)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/05 12:10:11 am
8.65 AUD   -2.26%
05:48pAUDINATE : Application for quotation of securities - AD8
PU
2021UBS rates AD8 as Buy
AQ
2021Audinate Group Limited signed an agreement to acquire Video business of Silex Insight SA for $8 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audinate : Application for quotation of securities - AD8

01/05/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AD8

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,792

06/01/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

56618616916

1.3

ASX issuer code

AD8

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AD8AD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AD8 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

10,792

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A copy of the long term incentive rules were lodged with ASX on 30 June 2017

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170630/pdf/43k9q7l8cfkmc4.pdf

The long term incentive plan rules were reaffirmed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 15 October 2020.

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

6/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,792

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

No financial consideration payable.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares issued for nil financial consideration following vesting of Performance Rights.

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Audinate Group Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 22:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 37,6 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net income 2022 -5,88 M -4,24 M -4,24 M
Net cash 2022 46,6 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -114x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 666 M 483 M 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 86,1%
