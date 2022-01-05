Audinate : Application for quotation of securities - AD8

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AD8AD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AD8 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
10,792
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
A copy of the long term incentive rules were lodged with ASX on 30 June 2017
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170630/pdf/43k9q7l8cfkmc4.pdf
The long term incentive plan rules were reaffirmed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 15 October 2020.
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No
Issue date
6/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes