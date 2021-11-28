Audinate : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AD8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday November 29, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
AD8AD
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
205,764
29/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
618616916
1.3
ASX issuer code
AD8
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
29/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
AD8AD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
37,837
Aidan Williams
Aidan Williams
19,308
Rob Goss
CFO and Company Secretary
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
A copy of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules were lodged with the ASX on 30 June 2017 -
- The Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules were re-affirmed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 15 October 2020.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxp df/20170630/pdf/43k9q7l8cfkmc4.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Performance Rights are convertible into fully paid ordinary shares (ASX:AD8) in the company upon satisfying service and non-market conditions.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
205,764
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Audinate Group Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:29:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
37,3 M
26,6 M
26,6 M
Net income 2022
-5,88 M
-4,19 M
-4,19 M
Net cash 2022
48,4 M
34,6 M
34,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
-121x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
703 M
500 M
501 M
EV / Sales 2022
17,6x
EV / Sales 2023
11,6x
Nbr of Employees
123
Free-Float
86,1%
Chart AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
9,13 AUD
Average target price
10,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target
14,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.