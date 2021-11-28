Audinate : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AD8

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

AD8AD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 37,837 Aidan Williams Aidan Williams 19,308 Rob Goss CFO and Company Secretary

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A copy of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules were lodged with the ASX on 30 June 2017 - https://www.asx.com.au/asxp df/20170630/pdf/43k9q7l8cfkmc4.pdf- The Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules were re-affirmed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 15 October 2020.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Performance Rights are convertible into fully paid ordinary shares (ASX:AD8) in the company upon satisfying service and non-market conditions.