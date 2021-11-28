Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Audinate Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD8   AU000000AD88

AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

(AD8)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audinate : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AD8

11/28/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AD8AD

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

205,764

29/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

618616916

1.3

ASX issuer code

AD8

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

AD8AD : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

37,837

Aidan Williams

Aidan Williams

19,308

Rob Goss

CFO and Company Secretary

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A copy of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules were lodged with the ASX on 30 June 2017 - https://www.asx.com.au/asxp df/20170630/pdf/43k9q7l8cfkmc4.pdf- The Long-Term Incentive Plan Rules were re-affirmed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 15 October 2020.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Performance Rights are convertible into fully paid ordinary shares (ASX:AD8) in the company upon satisfying service and non-market conditions.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

205,764

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Audinate Group Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
05:30pAUDINATE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AD8
PU
10/17Audinate Group Limited Reports Unaudited Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended Se..
CI
10/17Audinate Group Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
10/17Audinate Group Limited Plans to Release the Next Generation Brooklyn Product by Fourth ..
CI
09/30AUDINATE : Barco-Partnership with Audinate results in integration of digital audio switchi..
AQ
09/17AUDINATE : After-Tax Net Loss Narrows in FY21 as Revenue Rises
MT
08/30Audinate and Stream Unlimited Form Partnership to Bring Dante Embedded Platform to Stre..
CI
07/11AUDINATE : Turnaround In Live Events Boosts Audinate
AQ
07/08Audinate Group Limited Reports Unaudited Revenue Results for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
04/21Audinate Group Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,3 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net income 2022 -5,88 M -4,19 M -4,19 M
Net cash 2022 48,4 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -121x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 703 M 500 M 501 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Audinate Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,13 AUD
Average target price 10,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aidan Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Goss Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David A. Krall Chairman
Varuni Witana Chief Technology Officer
Mathew Mornington-West Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED12.02%500
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.39.72%10 227
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-5.22%5 988
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.44.05%2 491
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.9.02%2 294
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION13.01%798