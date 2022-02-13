Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Audinate Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD8   AU000000AD88

AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

(AD8)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Audinate Group Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2022

02/13/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good morning, everyone. So, thank you for joining our call today. I thought I'd welcome Audinate people and ex Audinate people because I notice there are a couple of people on the call who are --...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
02/01Audinate Group Limited acquired Video business of Silex Insight SA for $8 million.
CI
01/31Audinate Completes Acquisition of Belgium-Based Video Business
MT
01/05AUDINATE : Application for quotation of securities - AD8
PU
2021UBS rates AD8 as Buy
AQ
2021Audinate Group Limited signed an agreement to acquire Video business of Silex Insight S..
CI
2021AUDINATE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AD8
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Audinate Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021Audinate Group Limited Reports Unaudited Revenue Results for the First Quarter Ended Se..
CI
2021Audinate Group Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
2021Audinate Group Limited Plans to Release the Next Generation Brooklyn Product by Fourth ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,7 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net income 2022 -5,85 M -4,20 M -4,20 M
Net cash 2022 44,7 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -103x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 595 M 427 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Audinate Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,73 AUD
Average target price 10,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aidan Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Goss Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David A. Krall Chairman
Varuni Witana Chief Technology Officer
Mathew Mornington-West Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED-12.66%427
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-4.82%10 945
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION4.42%5 436
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.9.21%2 362
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.55%1 935
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-1.96%943