(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Audioboom Group PLC - Jersey-registered podcast publisher with offices in London and New York - Extends partnership with podcasts The Dim Dillon Show, Crime Weekly, True Crime Obsessed, Real Ghost Stories and I Think Not, which Audioboom says are key part of its creator network, contributing more than 90 million downloads to the network last year. Chief Executive Officer Stuart Last says: "We're so pleased to continue our work with five of our favourite podcasts. These shows trust Audioboom to deliver their technology, distribution and monetisation, and we look forward to a successful future together."

----------

Ecora Resources PLC - South and North America-focused royalty and streaming company providing capital to mining sector - Says continues to expect volume growth in 2024 at operations "underlying its producing royalty portfolio which, at current commodity price levels, would imply year-on-year portfolio contribution growth. In addition, Ecora's near-term development royalties are poised for significant de-risking events in the year ahead." Anticipates steel making coal production at Kestrel to increase at least 13% to between 1.8 and 2.0 million tonnes in 2024 from 1.6mt in 2023, but stay far below 4.1mt in 2022.

----------

Red Rock Resources PLC - Africa, South America and Australia-focused natural resource explorer and developer - Updates on its arbitration in the Democratic Republic of Congo regarding its USD10 million claim pursing in the country for its interest in the VUP copper-cobalt joint venture and regarding its gold assets and opportunities. Says it is in constant communication with its country representative, its lawyer, and its local partner and expects senior management to be in the Democratic Republic of Congo this or next week with a view to finalisation. Further, says a Red Rock team is in Kenya working on the renewal of the company's two licences. Looking ahead, Chair Andrew Bell says: "Gold is now trading at an all time high price, fulfilling predictions made for many months, and this will present us with more opportunities to crystallise and establish the value of our diversified gold portfolio, that contains early stage exploration, established Resources, and early and advanced stage development projects, as well as royalties."

----------

SolGold PLC - Ecuador-focused copper and gold exploration company - Signs a joint declaration in preparation of a complementary investment protection agreement with the government of Ecuador. SolGold says in addition to the USD311 million investment addressed by the current investment protection agreement, the complementary IPA there is a commitment to invest a total of USD3.2 billion over the subsequent years. Chief Executive Officer Scott Caldwell says: "The complementary investment protection agreement not only reinforces the protections for our key investment in Ecuador but also symbolizes a deepening of our relationship with the Ecuadorian State. President Noboa's attendance and insightful speech at the PDAC convention were warmly welcomed by the mining community and underscores the significant support of his administration for responsible mining in Ecuador."

----------

Westmount Energy Ltd - oil and gas investment firm focused on high impact drilling outcomes in emerging basins - Notes announcement by investee companies Africa Oil Corp and Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd regarding the farm-in of TotalEnergies. Africa Oil had announced a strategic agreement signed with units of TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy for the acquisition of participating interests in Block 3B/4B in the Orange Basin, offshore South Africa. The maximum transaction value is up to USD46.8 million.

----------

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.