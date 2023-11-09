(Alliance News) - Audioboom Group PLC on Thursday said it continues to expand its creator network through "new exclusive partnerships with top tier podcasts."

Shares in Audioboom were trading 15% higher at 218.80 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

Audioboom is a publisher of podcasts. It is registered in Jersey and has offices in London and New York.

The podcast firm expects the shows to contribute more than five million downloads per month to the Audioboom Creator Network in 2024.

Its Creator Network currently reaches more than 38 million unique listeners and delivers 127 million downloads each month.

Earlier this month, Audioboom announced that it had created more than one billion available advertising impressions for the first time during October 2023.

Looking ahead, the company expects a "positive end" to 2023 and to achieve "record" revenue in 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Stuart Last said: "Expansion of the Audioboom Creator Network has been integral to the growth of the business over the past [five] years. The new audiences this group of shows bring to the network will be part of our success in 2024 and beyond. The best podcasts and most talented creators in the industry understand the value our platform can deliver."

