AudioCodes : Form SD conflict minerals

Section 1 - Conflict Minerals Disclosure This Specialized Disclosure Report on Form SD ("Form SD") of AudioCodes Ltd. ("AudioCodes," "we," "us," or "our") for the year ended December 31, 2021 is presented to comply with Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Item 1.01 Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report AudioCodes evaluated its current product lines and determined that certain products we manufacture or contract to manufacture contain tin, tungsten, tantalum and/or gold, which are defined as "conflict minerals" by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, that are necessary to the functionality or production of our products. Accordingly, AudioCodes is filing this disclosure along with a Conflict Minerals Report to disclose the measures we have taken to determine the origin of the conflict minerals used in our products. Conflict Minerals Disclosure We undertook due diligence measures, including surveying our direct suppliers through an industry-standard survey template for conflict minerals, to try to determine the sources of these minerals, which we purchase through a complex supply chain. Currently, we do not have sufficient information from all our suppliers or other sources to determine the country of origin of the conflict minerals used in our products or identify the facilities used to process those conflict minerals. A copy of our Conflict Minerals Report is filed as Exhibit 1.01 hereto. Our Conflict Minerals Report, as well as our Conflict Minerals Policy, are publicly available on our website at https://www.audiocodes.com/corporate/audiocodes-going-sustainable under the heading "Conflict Minerals". Except as expressly provided herein, the information on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not part of this Form SD. Item 1.02 Exhibit See Item 2.01 below. Section 2 - Exhibits Item 2.01. Exhibits Exhibit 1.01 - Conflict Minerals Report as required by Items 1.01 and 1.02 of this Form.

Exhibit 1.01 AudioCodes Ltd. Conflict Minerals Report For The Year Ended December 31, 2021 1. Introduction This is the Conflict Minerals Report (this "Report") for AudioCodes Ltd. (herein referred to as "AudioCodes," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") pursuant to Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule"), for the reporting period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Rule was adopted by the SEC to implement reporting and disclosure requirements related to conflict minerals as directed by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, as amended. The Rule imposes certain reporting obligations on SEC registrants whose manufactured products contain conflict minerals which are necessary to the functionality or production of their products. "Conflict minerals" are defined as cassiterite, columbite-tantalite, gold, wolframite, and their derivatives, which are limited to tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold for the purpose of this assessment. If a registrant can establish that the conflict minerals in its products originated from sources other than the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the "DRC") or an adjoining country (the "Covered Countries"), or from recycled and scrap sources, the registrant must submit a specialized disclosure report under Form SD that describes the steps that the registrant took to determine the origin of the conflict minerals in its products. If a registrant has reason to believe that any of the conflict minerals in its supply chain may have originated in a Covered Country, or if the registrant is unable to determine the country of origin of those conflict minerals, then the registrant must exercise due diligence on the conflict minerals' source and chain of custody, and the registrant must annually submit a Conflict Minerals Report to the SEC that includes a description of those due diligence measures. The report presented herein is not audited by an independent private sector auditor in reliance on recent SEC guidance to the effect that the requirement of such an audit has been stayed except if the registrant elects to describe its products as "DRC conflict-free" in its Conflicts Minerals Report. 2. Company Overview This Report has been prepared by AudioCodes. The information includes the activities of all of our majority-owned subsidiaries that are required to be consolidated as of the date hereof.