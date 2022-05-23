AudioCodes : Form SD conflict minerals

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
ISRAEL
0-30070
(State or other jurisdiction of
(Commission file number)
incorporation or organization)
_Hayarden St. 1, Airport City, Lod, Israel 7019900
(Address of principal executive offices)
Ofer Nimtsovich, 972-3-9764000
(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this report)
Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies:
Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2021.
Section 1 - Conflict Minerals Disclosure
This Specialized Disclosure Report on Form SD ("Form SD") of AudioCodes Ltd. ("AudioCodes," "we," "us," or "our") for the year ended December 31, 2021 is presented to comply with Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Item 1.01 Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report
AudioCodes evaluated its current product lines and determined that certain products we manufacture or contract to manufacture contain tin, tungsten, tantalum and/or gold, which are defined as "conflict minerals" by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, that are necessary to the functionality or production of our products. Accordingly, AudioCodes is filing this disclosure along with a Conflict Minerals Report to disclose the measures we have taken to determine the origin of the conflict minerals used in our products.
Conflict Minerals Disclosure
We undertook due diligence measures, including surveying our direct suppliers through an industry-standard survey template for conflict minerals, to try to determine the sources of these minerals, which we purchase through a complex supply chain. Currently, we do not have sufficient information from all our suppliers or other sources to determine the country of origin of the conflict minerals used in our products or identify the facilities used to process those conflict minerals.
A copy of our Conflict Minerals Report is filed as Exhibit 1.01 hereto. Our Conflict Minerals Report, as well as our Conflict Minerals Policy, are publicly available on our website at https://www.audiocodes.com/corporate/audiocodes-going-sustainable under the heading "Conflict Minerals". Except as expressly provided herein, the information on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not part of this Form SD.
Item 1.02 Exhibit
See Item 2.01 below.
Section 2 - Exhibits
Item 2.01. Exhibits
Exhibit 1.01 - Conflict Minerals Report as required by Items 1.01 and 1.02 of this Form.
Signatures
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned.
AUDIOCODES LTD.
By: /s/ Ofer Nimtsovich
Name: Ofer Nimtsovich
Title: Chief Operating Officer (COO)
May 23, 2022
Exhibit 1.01
AudioCodes Ltd.
Conflict Minerals Report
For The Year Ended December 31, 2021
1. Introduction
This is the Conflict Minerals Report (this "Report") for AudioCodes Ltd. (herein referred to as "AudioCodes," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") pursuant to Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule"), for the reporting period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Rule was adopted by the SEC to implement reporting and disclosure requirements related to conflict minerals as directed by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, as amended. The Rule imposes certain reporting obligations on SEC registrants whose manufactured products contain conflict minerals which are necessary to the functionality or production of their products. "Conflict minerals" are defined as cassiterite, columbite-tantalite, gold, wolframite, and their derivatives, which are limited to tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold for the purpose of this assessment.
If a registrant can establish that the conflict minerals in its products originated from sources other than the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the "DRC") or an adjoining country (the "Covered Countries"), or from recycled and scrap sources, the registrant must submit a specialized disclosure report under Form SD that describes the steps that the registrant took to determine the origin of the conflict minerals in its products.
If a registrant has reason to believe that any of the conflict minerals in its supply chain may have originated in a Covered Country, or if the registrant is unable to determine the country of origin of those conflict minerals, then the registrant must exercise due diligence on the conflict minerals' source and chain of custody, and the registrant must annually submit a Conflict Minerals Report to the SEC that includes a description of those due diligence measures.
The report presented herein is not audited by an independent private sector auditor in reliance on recent SEC guidance to the effect that the requirement of such an audit has been stayed except if the registrant elects to describe its products as "DRCconflict-free" in its Conflicts Minerals Report.
2. Company Overview
This Report has been prepared by AudioCodes. The information includes the activities of all of our majority-owned subsidiaries that are required to be consolidated as of the date hereof.
AudioCodes designs, develops and sells advanced Voice over-IP (VoIP) and converged VoIP and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate secured, resilient and high quality Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services, whether deployed on-premise or delivered from the cloud. Providing IP Phones, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), and cloud-based platforms and applications, our solutions and products are geared to meet the growing needs of enterprises and service providers realigning their operations towards the transition to All-IP networks and hosted business services. AudioCodes is a VoIP technology market leader focused on converged VoIP and data communications offering technology, products and solutions for Enterprise Unified Communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP and Cloud virtualized Data Centers. Our products are deployed globally in enterprise, service provider cloud networks. AudioCodes' products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, Multi-Service Business Routers (MSBRs), residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions and professional services. AudioCodes high definition (HD) VoIP technologies and products provide enhanced intelligibility and a better end user experience in emerging voice communications services.
3. Products Overview
Our principal hardware product lines are essentially classified into the following categories: session border controllers; media gateways; multi-service business routers; IP phones; cloud connector appliances; survivable branch appliances; call recorders; fax servers; and SOHO routers.
4. Supply Chain Overview
Because our supply chain is complex, AudioCodes relies upon our suppliers to provide information with respect to the origin of the conflict minerals contained in components and materials supplied to us, including sources of conflict minerals that are supplied to them from sub-tier suppliers. Our suppliers are expected to provide conflict minerals sourcing information to us pursuant to our Conflict Minerals Policy.
We have performed a comprehensive analysis of the components used in our products, and the role that suppliers play throughout our manufacturing and product delivery processes. We defined the scope of our conflict minerals due diligence by identifying and contacting our current suppliers that provide components or engage in manufacturing activities that are likely to contain conflict minerals. We adopted the standard Conflict Mineral Reporting Templates ("CMRT") established by the Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative (the "CFSI"), and sent our conflict minerals due diligence communication survey to these suppliers.
With respect to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (the "OECD") requirement to strengthen engagement with suppliers, we have engaged a third-party data collection vendor to conduct, collect and archive suppliers' responses. Feedback from this engagement has allowed us to render the conclusions and statements in this Report.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.