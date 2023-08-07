UNITED STATES

AUDIOCODES LTD.

1 Hayarden Street • Airport City, Lod 7019900 • ISRAEL

On August 7, 2023, AudioCodes Ltd. (the "Registrant") adopted and authorized a Rule 10b5-1/Rule10b-18 Repurchase Plan pursuant to which the Registrant may purchase, from time to time, the Registrant's ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.01 per share (the "Shares"). The timing and actual number of Shares that will ultimately be purchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, available liquidity, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. Purchases of the Shares can be made from time to time in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. This announcement does not obligate the Registrant or any of its affiliates to acquire any specific dollar amount or number of securities of the Registrant, and to the extent the Registrant commences any purchases, such purchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.