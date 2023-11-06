UNITED STATES
For the Month of November 2023
AUDIOCODES LTD.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
AudioCodes Ltd. (the "Company") announced today that it adopted and approved a stock trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 ("Rule 10b5-1 Plan") of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, to repurchase ordinary shares of the Company when it otherwise might be prevented from doing so under applicable insider trading laws or because of a self-imposed trading blackout period. Repurchases are subject to the regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as certain price, market volume and timing constraints specified in the Rule 10b5-1 Plan. An independent broker selected by the Company will have the authority under the pricing parameters and other terms and limitations specified in the Rule 10b5-1 Plan to repurchase ordinary shares on the Company's behalf.
By:/s/ Itamar Rosen
Itamar Rosen, Advocate
Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary
Dated: November 6, 2023
