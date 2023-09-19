UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the Month of September 2023
Commission File Number 0-30070
AUDIOCODES LTD.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
1 Hayarden Street • Airport City, Lod 7019900 • ISRAEL
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40- F.
Form 20-F Form 40-F
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
Note: Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
On or about September 19, 2023, AudioCodes Ltd. (the "Registrant") first distributed copies of its proxy statement to its shareholders and will mail to its shareholders of record (as determined as of September 19, 2023) a proxy statement for an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on October 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., local time, in Israel. A copy of the proxy statement will be made available under the "Investor Relations" section of the Registrant's website at www.audiocodes.com.
The following documents are attached hereto and incorporated by reference herein:
- Exhibit 99.1. Notice of and Proxy Statement for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated September 19, 2023.
- Exhibit 99.2. Form of Proxy Card for use at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on October 24, 2023.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
AUDIOCODES LTD. (Registrant)
By: /s/ ITAMAR ROSEN
Itamar Rosen, Advocate
Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary
Dated: September 19, 2023
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit No. Description
- Notice of and Proxy Statement for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated September 19, 2023.
- Form of Proxy Card for use at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on October 24, 2023.
Exhibit 99.1
September 19, 2023
Dear Shareholder,
You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of AudioCodes Ltd. ("we", the "Company" or "AudioCodes"), to be held on October 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., local time, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth herein and in the enclosed Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice"). The Meeting will be held at the offices of the Company located at 1 Hayarden Street, Airport City, Lod 7019900, Israel. The telephone number at that address is +972-3-976-4000.
At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company will be asked to consider and vote on the matters listed in the Notice. AudioCodes' Board of Directors recommends that you vote FORall of the proposals listed in the Notice. Management will also report on the general affairs of AudioCodes, and a discussion period will be provided for questions and comments of general interest to shareholders.
Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, it is important that your Ordinary Shares (as defined below) be represented and voted at the Meeting. Accordingly, after reading the Notice and the accompanying Proxy Statement, please sign, date and mail the enclosed proxy card in the envelope provided, or vote your shares by either calling the telephone number or visiting the website specified on your voting instruction form or proxy card by the cutoff time so specified. If you vote by telephone or internet, you do not need to mail back your proxy card.
If a shareholder's shares are held through a member of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (a "TASE Member") for trading thereon, such shareholder may vote in person or via proxy at the meeting or by delivering or mailing (via registered mail) his, her or its completed written ballot (in the form filed by the Company via the MAGNA online platform ("MAGNA") of the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA")) to the offices of the Company at the following address: 1 Hayarden Street, Airport City, Lod 7019900, Israel, Attention: Chief Legal Officer. Voting at the Meeting or by way of a written ballot requires proof of ownership (Ishur Ba'alut) as of September 19, 2023 (the "Record Date"), issued by a TASE Member. Alternatively, shares held via a TASE Member may be voted electronically via the ISA's electronic voting system, up to six hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. Shareholders should receive instructions about electronic voting from the TASE Members through which they hold their shares.
We urge all shareholders of the Company to review the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 24, 2023, and the Company's quarterly results of operations submitted to the SEC subsequently as reports on Form 6-K, all of which are available on the Company's website at www.audiocodes.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
We look forward to greeting as many of you as can attend the Meeting.
Sincerely,
/s/ Stanley Stern Stanley Stern
Chairman of the Board of Directors
