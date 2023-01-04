Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AudioCodes Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUDC   IL0010829658

AUDIOCODES LTD.

(AUDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
18.12 USD   +3.48%
10:58aAudiocodes : To Announce financial results for its Fourth quarter and full year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 7, 2023
PU
09:01aAudioCodes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Reporting Date
PR
2022Needham Adjusts Price Target on AudioCodes to $25 From $27, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AudioCodes : To Announce financial results for its Fourth quarter and full year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 7, 2023

01/04/2023 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AudioCodes Press Release

Company Contact

Niran Baruch,

Roger L. Chuchen

VP Finance & Chief Financial Officer

VP, Investor Relations AudioCodes

AudioCodes

Tel: 732-652-1091

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

Mobile: 347-752-0780

niran.baruch@audiocodes.com

roger.chuchen@audiocodes.com

AudioCodes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Reporting Date

Lod, Israel - January 4, 2023 -- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it will release financial results for its Fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended December 30, 2022. AudioCodes' financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, AudioCodes will conduct a conference call to discuss the Third quarter 2022 results, which will be webcasted simultaneously. The call will be hosted by Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Niran Baruch, AudioCodes' Chief Financial Officer.

Investors are invited to listen to the call live by dialing 888-506-0062 in the USA or +1 973-528-0011 internationally or via webcast on the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the AudioCodes investor website approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com .

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development,

AudioCodes Announces Fourth quarter and full year 2022 reporting date

Page 1 of 2

AudioCodes Press Release

upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2023 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

AudioCodes Announces Fourth quarter and full year 2022 reporting date

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

AudioCodes Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 15:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUDIOCODES LTD.
10:58aAudiocodes : To Announce financial results for its Fourth quarter and full year 2022 Finan..
PU
09:01aAudioCodes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Reporting Date
PR
2022Needham Adjusts Price Target on AudioCodes to $25 From $27, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Audiocodes Ltd. Reiterates Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
2022Transcript : AudioCodes Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
2022Audiocodes : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022AudioCodes Reports Lower Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rises
MT
2022AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
2022AudioCodes Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2022Tranche Update on AudioCodes Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 2, 2022.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDIOCODES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 277 M - -
Net income 2022 28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 556 M 556 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 885
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart AUDIOCODES LTD.
Duration : Period :
AudioCodes Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDIOCODES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,51 $
Average target price 23,40 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shabtai Adlersberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niran Baruch Vice President-Finance
Stanley B. Stern Independent Chairman
Yair Hevdeli Vice President-Research & Development
Ofer Nimtsovich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDIOCODES LTD.-2.12%556
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%196 942
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.12%43 038
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-0.36%36 947
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.42%26 750
NOKIA OYJ2.30%26 137