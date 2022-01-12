AudioEye : How to make your site accessible to people with learning disabilities

Summary: Here are eight web design best practices to help you create content that's accessible to people with learning disabilities.

Our daily lives have become so enmeshed with the internet that access to it was declared a basic human right by the UN in 2016. Yet, despite our growing reliance on all things web-related, only 3% of the internet is accessible to people with disabilities. It's a startling figure when you consider that one billion people, or 15% of the world's population, experience some form of disability, including learning disability.

Learning disabilities, which cannot be seen and easily go undetected, affect 1 in 5 children in the United States and remain a lifelong challenge for individuals who experience them.

In this post, we share eight critical web design best practices for creating accessible websites for people with learning disabilities.