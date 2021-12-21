Making Accessibility Visible: A Checklist

As a follow up to our video series Making Accessibility Visible, we've created an accessibility checklist for content creators, web designers, and developers. Use the checklist to incorporate accessibility best practices into your web design.
Earlier this year, we published the Making Accessibility Visible video series to demonstrate what it's like for people who are blind to navigate the internet with screen readers. We used examples of both accessible and inaccessible websites to show the difference and share best practices along the way.
As a follow-up, we're sharing an accessibility checklist that addresses the five web design and user experience issues highlighted in the series. Regardless of whether you're new to digital accessibility or are well-versed in all things accessibility, we encourage you to watch the series and use the checklist to keep your website accessible to people of all abilities.
A screen reader is a software application that uses text-to-speech technology to read out loud digital content for people who are blind or visually impaired.
Accessibility Checklist
1. Buttons and Form Field Labels
Buttons and form fields help screen reader users find information and interact with different elements to buy products, subscribe to newsletters and services, fill out forms, and complete other tasks online. Here are a few best practices for adding buttons and form field labels.
Make sure icons or images intended as button labels have the button actions as their alt text (think "attach file" and not "paperclip").
Resource: Accessible Icon Buttons, Sara Soueidan
2. Headings
We use headings to organize content on a web page, following a logical structure. People who use screen readers and search engines rely on headings to understand the page structure and navigate its content. Use the tips below to write helpful headings.
Avoid using headings for their sizing alone. Decorative headings are confusing to screen reader users, it's random emphasis.
3. Image Alt Text
Image alternative text, also called alt text or alt tags, is a written description of an image that screen-reading tools can read out loud to people with visual impairments, sensory processing disorders, or learning disabilities. Here are a few alt text best practices to keep in mind.
Write alt text for all important images. Include language that evokes the image's purpose conveyed in context. Omit the words "graphic" or "link" because assistive technology will convey element context.
Resource: Alternative Text, WebAIM
Include null alt text (alt="") for images that are not important, are used for layout, or do not serve a function. This ensures they are hidden from assistive technologies.
Resource: Web Accessibility Tutorials: Decorative Images, W3C
Avoid using image file names as alt text. This does not describe the image or assist users in their understanding.
4. Functional Elements
Without proper labels and status descriptions of functional elements, screen reader users may potentially miss out on the functionality and key messages of the page, including status updates that inform users on the results of their actions (changing a delivery address, for example), progress on a process, errors, etc. Follow the recommendations below to add proper descriptions of functional elements.
Clearly define the expected web page or app responses to user actions for all controls. This helps developers understand what to build.
Resource: WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices 1.1, W3C
Use ARIA to convey the state of a control to assistive technology (expanded, collapsed, selected, etc.).
Resource: Use ARIA for status messages, Orange Digital Accessibility
5. Keyboard Focus and Dialog Behavior
For a website to be accessible, it needs to be navigable by keyboard alone - which is how people with screen readers use the internet. Most interactive elements, such as links or pop-ups, are typically indicated visually on a webpage. With a screen reader, you can focus on these elements by using the tab key on a keyboard. Here are a couple of best practices to make your website keyboard-friendly.
AudioEye Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 21:19:17 UTC.