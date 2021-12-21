Making Accessibility Visible: A Checklist

As a follow up to our video series Making Accessibility Visible , we've created an accessibility checklist for content creators, web designers, and developers. Use the checklist to incorporate accessibility best practices into your web design.

Earlier this year, we published the Making Accessibility Visible video series to demonstrate what it's like for people who are blind to navigate the internet with screen readers. We used examples of both accessible and inaccessible websites to show the difference and share best practices along the way.

As a follow-up, we're sharing an accessibility checklist that addresses the five web design and user experience issues highlighted in the series. Regardless of whether you're new to digital accessibility or are well-versed in all things accessibility, we encourage you to watch the series and use the checklist to keep your website accessible to people of all abilities.