Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  AudioValley    ALAVY   BE0974334667

AUDIOVALLEY

(ALAVY)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Growth Paris - 01/27 11:29:44 am
3.3 EUR   -3.51%
11:46aAUDIOVALLEY : 2020 Turnover
PU
11:41aAUDIOVALLEY : 2020 Turnover: 19.5m
BU
01/25AUDIOVALLEY : Midcap Partners Selects AudioValley As High-Potential Company For 2021
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AudioValley: 2020 Turnover: 19.5m

01/27/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • 2020 turnover: €19.5m
  • Group resilient in face of COVID-19 crisis
  • Targetspot to conquer the world

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in technological digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) published its 2020 full-year turnover today.

The AudioValley Group recorded revenue of €19,488k, which is a slight decline of 11% compared to 2019, against the backdrop of an international health crisis that has significantly impacted global investment in advertising. All regions have seen a downsizing of the average media budget, with a decline of 24% in the USA and 31% in Europe.(1)

Turnover in K€

2020

% of turnover
2020

2019*

% of turnover
2019

Change
2020/2019

Targetspot

17 284

88,7%

19 268

87,7%

-10,3%

Jamendo

2 204

11,3%

2 694

12,3%

-18,2%

Group total

19 488

100%

21 962

100%

-11,3%

*2019 figures are pro forma excluding the Storever activity, sold on December 5, 2019.

2020 : a year of consolidation and momentum

For the full year, the Group posted a 11,3% fall in revenue to €19.5m. In the middle of the health crisis, AudioValley has been able to rely on solid fundamentals and has equipped itself with the resources to achieve its ambitious targets by recruiting the profiles needed to consolidate its teams.

Targetspot (88,7% of turnover) : to conquer the world

After a pandemic-induced slowdown, Targetspot ended the year with revenue of €17,284k, a fall of only 10% compared to the previous year. This performance over the year was underpinned by continued strong activity in the United States (€11,301k vs. €14,199k in 2019, i.e. -20,4%) and by the rapid growth of Targetspot in Europe (€5,949k vs. €5,025k in 2019, i.e. +18,4%). In December 2020, the United States succeeded in posting record revenue with sales of $1,800k. Despite the various lockdowns in Europe that impacted revenue in the 4th quarter, the growth observed reflects the potential in extremely buoyant, rapidly-changing markets and the Group’s winning strategy. The ambition to open 10 new territories in 2021 and the subsequent announcement on the partnership with MediaDonuts for South-East Asia marks a major step in achieving AudioValley’s international growth targets. Targetspot forecasts significant growth in 2021.

Jamendo (11,3 % of turnover) : a promising collaboration

Jamendo posted annual turnover of €2,204k, down by 18,2%. The Covid crisis has had a strong impact on Jamendo's business during the 1st half of the year at €1,097k (-22,7%). Business recovered during the second half of the year at €1,106k (-13,2%), mainly due to implementation of the new subscription offer and the collaboration with Adobe. The creation of Jamendo Rights Management, a new business line devoted to collective music rights management, will allow Jamendo to expand the scope of its efforts to manage and monetise music rights on behalf of the 40,000 artists represented on the platform. This activity will also be a springboard to attracting new talent in search of new channels to generate revenue from their musical works. Jamendo Rights Management is expected to begin posting revenue in 2021.

Next event :
FY Annual Results 2020, April 14, 2021

_____________________________________

(1)Source: World Federation of Advertisers


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AUDIOVALLEY
11:46aAUDIOVALLEY : 2020 Turnover
PU
11:41aAUDIOVALLEY : 2020 Turnover: 19.5m
BU
01/25AUDIOVALLEY : Midcap Partners Selects AudioValley As High-Potential Company For ..
MT
01/25AUDIOVALLEY : Midcap Partners Selects AudioValley as High-potential Company for ..
BU
01/25AUDIOVALLEY : | Selection 2021 Midcap Partners
PU
01/22AUDIOVALLEY : | Selection 2021 Midcap Partners
PU
01/21AUDIOVALLEY : Targetspot to Integrate Tru Optik Data Management Platform to Powe..
PU
2020AUDIOVALLEY : MediaDonuts Team Up to Provide Digital Audio in India, Southeast A..
MT
2020AUDIOVALLEY : extends international coverage through a partnership with MediaDon..
PU
2020AUDIOVALLEY : Extends International Coverage Through a Partnership With MediaDon..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,7 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net income 2020 -5,26 M -6,36 M -6,36 M
Net Debt 2020 16,3 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 42,9 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart AUDIOVALLEY
Duration : Period :
AudioValley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDIOVALLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,45 €
Last Close Price 3,42 €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 88,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 72,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandre Saboundjian Chairman & Managing Director
Mario Cabanas Chief Operating Officer
Sébastien Veldeman Director-Finance & Administrative
Jean-Francois Mauguit Chief Technology Officer
Camille Saboundjian Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDIOVALLEY-7.07%43
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.90%882 598
NETFLIX, INC.3.92%248 258
PROSUS N.V.13.06%196 879
NASPERS LIMITED25.45%101 227
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.80%91 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ