    ALAVY   BE0974334667

AUDIOVALLEY

(ALAVY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AudioValley : 2021, the year of growth for Targetspot, with 11 new key contracts!

12/29/2021 | 10:07am EST
PRESS RELEASE

ISIN code: BE0974334667 / Ticker : ALAVY

2021

December 29 2021 - 07:00 CEST

2021, the year of growth for Targetspot, with 11 new key contracts!

AudioValley's AdTech hub has strengthened its international leadership signing 11 new contracts with leading players in video, podcast, music, radio and text-to-speech.

Brussels, December 29 2021 - AudioValley, leader and pioneer in digital audio, has significantly expanded its international presence in 2021. The cutting-edge services of its subsidiary Targetspot, allowing to monetize online content and to optimize the management of digital audio advertising, have convinced well known players such as Dailymotion, Deezer, RFI, Skyrock, Gaana... Materializing in 11 major contracts signed in 2021.

"With on average nearly one new partnership signed per month with leading players, even though the health crisis is still impacting most sectors, we are obviously very happy," says Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and founder of AudioValley The advertising inventory used in digital audio has a high potential. And editors are starting to realise this! Our adtech 'Passport' technology allows them to offer their clients ads targeted to a region or a specific listener profile."

"Our strength is to cover all digital audio needs with a multidimensional offer : we provide a solution to a video streaming platform such as Dailymotion, which is surfing on the very strong increase of the audio streaming consumption amongst its 350 million users (we now exclusively monetize its new Audio Roll advertising format in 4 countries), but also to a music streaming platform such as Deezer (we work together in 6 countries), to Radio France Internationale, which reaches every week 46.5 million listeners in 17 different languages, or even to GSMC, an American platform dedicated to podcasts," explains Mario Cabañas, General Manager of

Targetspot.

1

www.audiovalley.com

PRESS RELEASE

ISIN code: BE0974334667 / Ticker : ALAVY

2021

Summary of the contracts signed in 2121 by sector

  • Audio in video

Dailymotion : Since October, Targetspot has been exclusively marketing the new audio advertising format, called Audio Roll, in four key countries for digital audio: France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

ShowHeroes: European provider of video solutions for publishers and advertisers; its platform provides access to thousands of videos.

  • Music streaming

Deezer: strengthening of the partnership already covering the United States, Canada, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. The new agreement, signed in November, also includes the monetization of the inventory for free users in Belgium.

Gaana: Targetspot now monetizes all the audio content of the leader in music streaming in India, with 185 million unique users and a catalog of 45 million titles, out of which 50% in Hindi. Ganaa is also widely used in North America and United Kingdom.

  • Podcast

RFI : in July, France Média Monde, owner of RFI, has entrusted to Targetspot the monetization of its entire digital audio inventory, which reaches 46.5 million listeners in 17 languages every week!

Julep : in September, Targetspot entered the German-speaking podcast market, partnering with the 2nd largest podcast distributor in the Germany-Austria- Switzerland region.

GSMC : an American platform dedicated to podcasting in a large number of areas (news, sports, audiobooks, thrillers, music, entertainment...).

Paradiso Media : producer of original fiction podcasts and documentaries.

2

www.audiovalley.com

PRESS RELEASE

ISIN code: BE0974334667 / Ticker : ALAVY

2021

  • Radio

Skyrock : in August, renewal of the partnership with Skyrock, for the monetization of podcasts, replays and mobiradios of the 3rd largest private music radio in France.

Radio Marca : agreement concluded in July with "the" Spanish radio dedicated to sports (1.6 million monthly unique listeners) for the marketing of streaming content and podcasts (more than 400,000 downloads per month), in Spain and in the world. This agreement also covers the global inventory and in addition the UK, France and the US.

  • Text-to-speech

ETX Studio: Since March, the ETX Studio news agency and Targetspot have been providing publishers with a global joint offer, in order to strengthen their own positioning in text-to-speech. The ETX Daily Up platform, the first 100%-audio-news-solution (with which readers become listeners) is available in 82 different languages, thanks to the Microsoft's semantic artificial intelligence and is marketed by AFP in 150 countries.

***

About Targetspot

Targetspot, part of AudioValley, is a global Adtech company, pioneer in digital audio marketing solutions to connect brands to their audience through a premium portfolio of publishers across all dimensions of digital audio. Thanks to a proprietary set of technologies, we provide convenient end-to-end integration between brands and publishers for direct and programmatic advertising, lasersharp cookieless targeting, and advanced attribution.

For more information visit:

www.targetspot.com

Interview request

If you want to know more about AudioValley and Targetspot, we are at your

disposal to organize an interview. Contact our press department at press@audiovalley.com.

3

www.audiovalley.com

PRESS RELEASE

ISIN code: BE0974334667 / Ticker : ALAVY

2021

NEXT MEETING

Revenue 2021

27th of January 2022, before market open

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Francis Muyshondt, RI • investorrelations@audiovalley.com

Press relations

Laure-EveMonfort • press@audiovalley.com

4

www.audiovalley.com

Disclaimer

AudioValley SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
