AudioValley    ALAVY   BE0974334667

AUDIOVALLEY

(ALAVY)
AudioValley : Appoints Brian Benedik, Former Spotify Executive, as Strategic Advisor

10/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY), an international specialist in digital audio solutions, announces the appointment of Brian Benedik, a recognized leader in the digital audio monetization space, as Strategic Advisor.

A Syracuse University and Columbia University Executive Program graduate, Brian is a seasoned international veteran in the field of digital audio. In particular, he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer for the leading global audio streaming service Spotify where he worked from 2013 until 2019. Before joining Spotify, Brian held a number of senior leadership positions with major US audio companies such as iHeartMedia, Clear Channel or Katz Media Group, a media representation firm, where he started his career in 1993, and later returned to Katz Media as Founder / President of Katz Digital, one of the inaugural digital audio platforms in 2008. Since 2019, Brian has also worked with audio book leader Audible, podcast specialist Sounder.fm, before joining this year gaming company Niantic Labs, a leading global augmented reality content owner & platform, as VP Global Revenue.

Brian Benedik comments: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the AudioValley Group, a digital audio pioneer and a very significant player I’ve come across many times in my years in the industry. I am looking forward to working with Alexandre and the Group’s managers as we strive to further capture growth opportunities in this booming digital audio market.”

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and Founder declares: “I am proud to welcome such a well-respected figure of our industry. As a Strategic Advisor for the Group, Brian will be helping us in setting our next strategic milestones in the US and internationally. I am convinced his experience will be of great assistance to further develop AudioValley as a world leader in the monetization of digital audio.”

Upcoming events (after market close):
2020 revenue
27 January 2021

© Business Wire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 22,6 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net income 2020 -4,51 M -5,31 M -5,31 M
Net Debt 2020 17,7 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,8 M 47,1 M 46,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 44,4%
Technical analysis trends AUDIOVALLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,90 €
Last Close Price 3,86 €
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Saboundjian Chairman & Managing Director
Sébastien Veldeman Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Francois Mauguit Chief Technology Officer
Camille Saboundjian Director
Xavier Faure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDIOVALLEY-11.26%47
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED55.75%689 290
NETFLIX, INC.51.10%215 702
PROSUS N.V.24.46%155 851
NASPERS LIMITED33.84%79 822
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.86%62 201
