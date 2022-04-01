Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Audius SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3IT   NL0006129074

AUDIUS SE

(3IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audius SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: audius AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Francisi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.90 EUR 2162.40 EUR
15.50 EUR 8137.50 EUR
15.2675 EUR 15267.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.3928 EUR 25567.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73953  01.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AUDIUS SE
10:02aAUDIUS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/24DUPLIKAT VON : audius SE significantly increases total output and earnings in the first ha..
PU
2021AUDIUS : acquires Mahlberg GmbH and publishes forecast for financial year 2022
PU
2021DUPLIKAT VON : audius SE again raises forecast for sales and EBITDA after strong third qua..
PU
2021Audius Purchases Germany's Elektro Mahlberg to Capitalize on 5G Market
MT
2021AUDIUS SE (DB : 3IT) signed an agreement to acquire Elektro Mahlberg Gmbh.
CI
2021Audius SE again raises forecast for sales and EBITDA after strong third quarter
PU
2021AUDIUS : significantly increases total output and earnings in the first half year - revenu..
PU
2021AUDIUS : concluding an agreement to take over smcTeam Systems Management Consulting GmbH &..
PU
2021AUDIUS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56,3 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
Net income 2021 2,49 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 78,2 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 100%
Chart AUDIUS SE
Duration : Period :
audius SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,80 €
Average target price 18,30 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Francisi Chief Executive Officer
Ottmar Gast Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Käss Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Honner Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Wagner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDIUS SE-8.67%87
ACCENTURE PLC-18.65%213 602
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.04%180 323
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.72%116 928
INFOSYS LIMITED1.01%105 338
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.63%95 577