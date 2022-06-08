Audius SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.06.2022 / 18:39

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: audius AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Francisi Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

audius SE

b) LEI

529900IIE5I72B53SP39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.30 EUR 2901.40 EUR 16.30 EUR 8329.30 EUR 16.30 EUR 8329.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.3000 EUR 19560.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

03/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

