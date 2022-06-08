Log in
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-06-08 am EDT
16.25 EUR   +0.31%
16.25 EUR   +0.31%
12:44pAUDIUS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:42pAUDIUS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/30AUDIUS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Audius SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/08/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.06.2022 / 18:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: audius AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Francisi
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0006129074

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.00 EUR 1120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.0000 EUR 1120.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


08.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75723  08.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
