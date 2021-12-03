Audius : acquires Mahlberg GmbH and publishes forecast for financial year 2022

audius SE has signed an agreement to fully acquire Elektro Mahlberg GmbH, based in Bornheim. With the acquisition, audius is significantly expanding its Networks/Mobile business area to include services in the construction as well as dismantling and provision of mobile network sites. This positions audius as a full-service provider in the dynamically growing 5G expansion and mobile communications market.

Mahlberg offers complementary services to the current portfolio at different customers. Founder and salesman Udo Mahlberg will continue to manage the company in the coming years and drive further growth together with the mobile communications business unit. audius and Mahlberg expect the combined know-how to generate considerable synergy potential.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Mahlberg will be consolidated in the audius Group as of January 1, 2022.

The acquisition will also have a positive impact on the figures for the coming financial year. In the current economic environment, the Management Board expects revenue of at least EUR 68 million with EBITDA of more than EUR 7 million at the current planning stage for 2022 with the inclusion of Mahlberg. The planned figures are based on the assumption that the supply bottlenecks prevailing in many areas will not have any significant negative impact on the economy.

