Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Audius SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3IT   NL0006129074

AUDIUS SE

(3IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audius : acquires Mahlberg GmbH and publishes forecast for financial year 2022

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

audius SE has signed an agreement to fully acquire Elektro Mahlberg GmbH, based in Bornheim. With the acquisition, audius is significantly expanding its Networks/Mobile business area to include services in the construction as well as dismantling and provision of mobile network sites. This positions audius as a full-service provider in the dynamically growing 5G expansion and mobile communications market.
Mahlberg offers complementary services to the current portfolio at different customers. Founder and salesman Udo Mahlberg will continue to manage the company in the coming years and drive further growth together with the mobile communications business unit. audius and Mahlberg expect the combined know-how to generate considerable synergy potential.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Mahlberg will be consolidated in the audius Group as of January 1, 2022.
The acquisition will also have a positive impact on the figures for the coming financial year. In the current economic environment, the Management Board expects revenue of at least EUR 68 million with EBITDA of more than EUR 7 million at the current planning stage for 2022 with the inclusion of Mahlberg. The planned figures are based on the assumption that the supply bottlenecks prevailing in many areas will not have any significant negative impact on the economy.

For further information please contact

audius SE
Investor Relations
t.: +49 7151 369 00 364
ir@audius.de

Disclaimer

Audius SE published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUDIUS SE
03:12aAUDIUS : acquires Mahlberg GmbH and publishes forecast for financial year 2022
PU
03:02aDUPLIKAT VON : audius SE again raises forecast for sales and EBITDA after strong third qua..
PU
02:50aAudius Purchases Germany's Elektro Mahlberg to Capitalize on 5G Market
MT
11/03Audius SE again raises forecast for sales and EBITDA after strong third quarter
PU
08/04AUDIUS : significantly increases total output and earnings in the first half year - revenu..
PU
07/22AUDIUS : concluding an agreement to take over smcTeam Systems Management Consulting GmbH &..
PU
07/05AUDIUS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/28AUDIUS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/21AUDIUS SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/21AUDIUS : Increase in free float due to relocation - audius in XETRA trading
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56,3 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net income 2021 2,49 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 81,7 M 92,4 M 92,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 100%
Chart AUDIUS SE
Duration : Period :
audius SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Average target price 17,55 €
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Francisi Chief Executive Officer
Ottmar Gast Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Käss Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Honner Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Wagner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDIUS SE92.98%92
ACCENTURE PLC37.87%230 738
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.25%179 892
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%108 408
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.13%104 836
INFOSYS LIMITED39.21%99 108