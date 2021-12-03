DUPLIKAT VON: audius SE again raises forecast for sales and EBITDA after strong third quarter

Total output more than doubled to 43.3 million euros

EBITDA multiplied to 5.2 million euros, EBIT rises to 4.2 million euros

EBITDA for full year will exceed 6.5 million euros and sales will be around 58 million euros

The audius Group can look back on a very successful third quarter, which once again brought new highs in total output and earnings.

According to unaudited figures, total output after 9 months amounted to 43.3 million euros. This corresponds to an increase of 112% compared to the previous year and thus to a doubling (total output 9 months 2020: 20.5 million euros). Total operating performance in the third quarter amounted to EUR 14.9 million, thus reaching a new quarterly high for the second time in a row. As in previous quarters, this growth was due to the first-time consolidation of the audius companies and the other acquisitions made in recent months, as well as to organic growth in the core business.

EBITDA in the traditionally strong third quarter amounted to 2.0 million euros. In the 9-month period, EBITDA reached a value of 5.2 million euros and again increased disproportionately by more than 200% compared to the same period of the previous year (EBITDA 9-months 2020: 1.5 million euros). The EBITDA margin after 9 months was thus an excellent 12.0% and increased significantly compared to the previous year's figure of 7.8%. EBIT also increased disproportionately and reached a value of 4.2 million euros (EBIT 9 months 2020: 1.3 million euros).

In line with the sales growth, the order backlog as of September 30, 2021 increased once again to around EUR 32.4 million (previous year: 17.1 million euros).

In view of the excellent results of the third quarter, which is traditionally the strongest quarter of the year, and a very good order situation in the final quarter, the Executive Board expects to exceed the full-year forecasts already raised in the summer. Sales and total operating performance are now expected to be in the region of EUR 58 million euros (previously 56 million euros). The forecast for EBITDA has also been raised. audius now expects a figure of more than 6.5 million euros.

