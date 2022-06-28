audius : Annual General Meeting of audius SE resolves to increase dividend from 17 to 30 cents per share

audius SE successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2022 today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The shareholders' meeting was held virtually for the third year in a row due to Corona restrictions.

Despite all the current global political and economic challenges, the Management Board reported on the excellent development of the financial figures, the very good order situation and the creation of further potential, including through further inorganic growth and the international positioning of the audius Group.

At the time of the vote, 87.62 percent of the company's share capital of EUR 4,950,000 was represented.

The shareholders approved an increase in the dividend from 17 cents to 30 cents per share. The audius Group is thus taking the second step towards its sustainable and attractive dividend policy, which is generally based on half of the net profit for the year.

The agenda items put to the vote were passed almost unanimously in accordance with the management's proposal.