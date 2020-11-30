audius SE: Significant revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter

Weinstadt, November 9, 2020

audius SE (formerly IT Competence Group SE) announces unverified figures for the third quarter of 2020 and reports a very favorable business development.

The total revenue in the third quarter amounted to 7.4 million Euro and was thus about 21% above the previous year's revenue (Q3 2019: EUR 6.1 million). Considering the first nine months of 2020, the group was able to increase its total revenues by 9% to 20.5 million Euro (Q3 2019: 18.9 million Euro).

Thanks to economies of scale as well as synergy effects, the IT service provider succeeded in increasing its key earnings figures over-proportionately to revenues. With a value of 0.6 million Euro, EBITDA for the third quarter was twice as high as in the previous year (Q3 2019: 0.3 million Euro). At 1.5 million Euro, the operating result for the first nine months was more than 50% above the previous year's level. EBIT amounted to 1.3 million Euro (previous year 2019: 0.7 million Euro) and EBT was 1.2 million Euro (previous year 2019: EUR 0.7 million).

The order volume as of September 30, 2020, totaled 17.1 million Euro and thereby continued to grow over the year despite the challenging economic conditions caused by the Corona crisis.

In this reporting period, which traditionally is the strongest quarter of the year, audius SE thus succeeded in maintaining the positive trend of the first two quarters. In addition to the outstanding order volume, the adjustments implemented in 2019 as well as the synergies within the group are both very beneficial for the development of earnings as it was anticipated.

The order volume for the remaining year will continue to be positive. Supported by the consolidation of the audius group and the recently acquired Unidienst GmbH as from the end of September, the executive board expects revenues for the overall year to exceed 30 million Euro and EBITDA to surpass 2 million Euro. These key indicators are estimated to further increase in 2021, as the acquired companies will by then be fully consolidated in the audius Group and not only pro rata temporis.

About audius

Founded in 1991, audius SE (formerly: IT Competence Group SE) is an IT company active in the DACH region. From network technology to concrete applications, the corporate group offers the right solutions for public clients, medium-sized companies and internationally operating corporations. In supporting 350,000 IT workplaces in the DACH region, the approximately 500 employees at 17 locations - 14 of them in Germany - are focussing on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. A further business area is devoted to network infrastructures, in particular to the construction and expansion of the 5G network. Customers of the group include global corporations and medium-sized companies. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies on the Munich Stock Exchange.

