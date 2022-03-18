AUDIX : board of directors resolution on the cash distribution from retained earnings and capital surplus
03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/18
Time of announcement
15:09:43
Subject
AUDIX board of directors resolution on the cash
distribution from retained earnings and capital surplus
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/18
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 FY
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):2.5
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):369,584,653
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.