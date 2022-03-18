AUDIX : board of directors resolution on the cash distribution from retained earnings and capital surplus 03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT Send by mail :

Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:09:43 Subject AUDIX board of directors resolution on the cash distribution from retained earnings and capital surplus Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14 Statement 1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/18 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 FY 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):2.5 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):1 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):369,584,653 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None. 11.Per value of common stock:NT$10. Attachments Original Link

