  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Audix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2459   TW0002459005

AUDIX CORPORATION

(2459)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  03-16
57.3 TWD   +0.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUDIX : board of directors resolution on the cash distribution from retained earnings and capital surplus

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:09:43
Subject 
 AUDIX board of directors resolution on the cash
distribution from retained earnings and capital surplus
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/18
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 FY
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):2.5
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):369,584,653
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.

Disclaimer

AUDIX Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 6 365 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2020 449 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 820 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 7,18%
Capitalization 6 051 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart AUDIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Audix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hung Chung Chairman & General Manager
Liang TE Chen Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yang Cheng Tsai Independent Director
Wen Hsien Lai Independent Director
Sen Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDIX CORPORATION-3.86%214
HEXAGON AB-8.84%37 357
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.64%25 251
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.54%21 319
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.91%20 224
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-43.07%19 648