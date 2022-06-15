Log in
    2459   TW0002459005

AUDIX CORPORATION

(2459)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
50.40 TWD    0.00%
05/25AUDIX : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Toyo Kuni Electronics Co., Ltd.,about its board of directors resolved to convene the 2022 AGM
PU
05/25AUDIX : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Audix Hi-Tech Investment Co., Ltd.,about its board of directors resolved to convene the 2022 AGM
PU
05/12Audix Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Audix : Announcement of AUDIX's the Ex-dividend record date

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 15:08:52
Subject 
 Announcement of AUDIX's the Ex-dividend record date
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 (1)Cash dividend: NT$263,989,038，NT$2.5 per share
 (2)Additional paid-in capital cash dividend: NT$105,595,615，
    NT$1.0 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Cash dividend will be distributed date：2022/08/04.
 If the aforementioned date needs to be adjusted due to subjective and
 objective factors, it shall be authorized to be changed after approval
 by the chairman.

Disclaimer

AUDIX Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 987 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2021 529 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 848 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 5 322 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hung Chung Chairman & General Manager
Liang TE Chen Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yang Cheng Tsai Independent Director
Wen Hsien Lai Independent Director
Sen Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDIX CORPORATION-15.44%179
HEXAGON AB-24.02%28 854
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-26.93%20 676
GOERTEK INC.-31.79%18 295
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-15.45%17 090
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-53.49%15 990