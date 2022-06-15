Audix : Announcement of AUDIX's the Ex-dividend record date
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
15:08:52
Subject
Announcement of AUDIX's the Ex-dividend record date
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1)Cash dividend: NT$263,989,038，NT$2.5 per share
(2)Additional paid-in capital cash dividend: NT$105,595,615，
NT$1.0 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be distributed date：2022/08/04.
If the aforementioned date needs to be adjusted due to subjective and
objective factors, it shall be authorized to be changed after approval
by the chairman.