Audix : Announcement of AUDIX's the Ex-dividend record date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/15 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: (1)Cash dividend: NT$263,989,038，NT$2.5 per share (2)Additional paid-in capital cash dividend: NT$105,595,615， NT$1.0 per share 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividend will be distributed date：2022/08/04. If the aforementioned date needs to be adjusted due to subjective and objective factors, it shall be authorized to be changed after approval by the chairman.