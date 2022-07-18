Log in
    2459   TW0002459005

AUDIX CORPORATION

(2459)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
46.35 TWD   -1.28%
03:44aAUDIX : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022
PU
06/29AUDIX : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Audix Technology (Wujiang) Co., Ltd., about its to distribute dividends resolved by the Board of Directors
PU
06/29AUDIX : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Toyo Kuni Electronics Co., Ltd., about its the 2022 AGM major resolutions
PU
Audix : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/18 Time of announcement 15:33:24
Subject 
 Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated
results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022
Date of events 2022/07/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/18
2.Company name:Audix Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 The Company unaudited consolidated results for the six-month
 periods ended June 30, 2022
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The Company unaudited consolidated results for the six-month
 periods ended June 30, 2022 are listed below：

(Unit: NT$ thousands)
Operating revenue                      3,428,658
Net operating income                     313,013
Profit before tax                        364,292
(Unit: NT$)
EPS after tax(Majority interest)            2.35

Note :Above figures are not yet audited by CPA.

Disclaimer

AUDIX Corporation published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 987 M - -
Net income 2021 529 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 4 894 M 163 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,9%
Technical analysis trends AUDIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hung Chung Chairman & General Manager
Liang TE Chen Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yang Cheng Tsai Independent Director
Wen Hsien Lai Independent Director
Sen Yeh Independent Director
