Audix : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022
07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/07/18
Subject
Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated
results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022
2022/07/18
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/18
2.Company name:Audix Corporation
"subsidiaries"):head office
The Company unaudited consolidated results for the six-month
periods ended June 30, 2022
The Company unaudited consolidated results for the six-month
periods ended June 30, 2022 are listed below：
(Unit: NT$ thousands)
Operating revenue 3,428,658
Net operating income 313,013
Profit before tax 364,292
(Unit: NT$)
EPS after tax(Majority interest) 2.35
Note :Above figures are not yet audited by CPA.