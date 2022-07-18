Audix : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/18 2.Company name:Audix Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company unaudited consolidated results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company unaudited consolidated results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 are listed below： (Unit: NT$ thousands) Operating revenue 3,428,658 Net operating income 313,013 Profit before tax 364,292 (Unit: NT$) EPS after tax(Majority interest) 2.35 Note :Above figures are not yet audited by CPA.