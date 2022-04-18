Audix : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022
04/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
15:35:54
Subject
Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated
results for the three-month periods ended March 31,
2022
Date of events
2022/04/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Audix Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company unaudited consolidated results for the three-month
periods ended March 31, 2022
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company unaudited consolidated results for the three-month
periods ended March 31, 2022 are listed below:
(Unit: NT$ thousands)
Operating revenue 1,600,015
Net operating income 145,728
Profit before tax 168,136
(Unit: NT$)
EPS after tax(Majority interest) 1.11
Note :Above figures are not yet audited by CPA.