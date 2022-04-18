Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Audix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2459   TW0002459005

AUDIX CORPORATION

(2459)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
54.00 TWD   -0.92%
03:54aAUDIX : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022
PU
03/29Audix Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18AUDIX : board of directors resolution on the cash distribution from retained earnings and capital surplus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audix : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022

04/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AUDIX CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 15:35:54
Subject 
 Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated
results for the three-month periods ended March 31,
2022
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Audix Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 The Company unaudited consolidated results for the three-month
 periods ended March 31, 2022
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The Company unaudited consolidated results for the three-month
 periods ended March 31, 2022 are listed below:

(Unit: NT$ thousands)
Operating revenue                      1,600,015
Net operating income                     145,728
Profit before tax                        168,136
(Unit: NT$)
EPS after tax(Majority interest)            1.11

Note :Above figures are not yet audited by CPA.

Disclaimer

AUDIX Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 07:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUDIX CORPORATION
03:54aAUDIX : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results for the three-month periods..
PU
03/29Audix Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18AUDIX : board of directors resolution on the cash distribution from retained earnings and ..
PU
03/18AUDIX : Announcement of AUDIX's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been approved ..
PU
03/18AUDIX : board of directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
02/10AUDIX : Announcement of AUDIX's unaudited consolidated results in year of 2021
PU
01/12Vitec Completes Purchase of Microphone Manufacturer Audix
MT
01/11Vitec to Buy Microphone Manufacturer Audix in Up to $54 Million Deal
MT
2021AUDIX : Act for subsidiary Audix Technology (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. to announce disposal of fin..
PU
2021Audix Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 5 702 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart AUDIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Audix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hung Chung Chairman & General Manager
Liang TE Chen Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yang Cheng Tsai Independent Director
Wen Hsien Lai Independent Director
Sen Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDIX CORPORATION-9.40%196
HEXAGON AB-7.76%37 326
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.61%24 423
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.92%22 665
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-33.86%20 790
GOERTEK INC.-41.07%16 722