Auga : Enlight Research AUGA group, AB review, 2020 September 18

09/18/2020 | 09:55am EDT

Auga Group

Enlight Research

Food Production

Baltics - Lithuania

September 18, 2020

Commissioned Research - Q2 Update

Best is yet to come

Auga's Q2 sales growth and profitability reveals the company's potential under normal weather conditions. The positive weather effect will continue in Q3 when we foresee record profits. The share trades at a discount to peers.

Growth in all segments

Q2 Sales for the Consumer segment (organic soups) doubled compared to last year, while the crop growing segment grew 60%, followed by the Mushroom (+11%), and the Dairy segment (+9%). We believe the strong growth is proof of the food sector's covid resilience.

Best is yet to come

Fair value range (EUR)

Bull

1.17

Base

0.69

Bear

0.36

Key Data

Price (EUR)

0.44

Ticker

AUG1L

Country

Lithuania

Listed

Vilnius (Lithuania)

Market Cap (EURm)

100

Net debt (EURm)

94

Shares (m)

227

Free float

45.00 %

The strong quarter pave the way for a record Q3/20 quarter with an EBIT of EUR 3.7m, which would make it the highest quarterly EBIT to date. We keep our estimates unchanged with higher comfort compared to before the report.

Valuation discount to peers

Based on EV/EBITDA 2020E, Auga is trading at a discount of around 15% (7.1x vs. peer multiple of 8.4x). Applying the peer EV/EBITDA 2020E multiple of 8.4x to Auga indicates a value per share of EUR 0.58. We keep our Base case DCF fair value per share at EUR 0.69, indicating an upside of over 50%. We consider bad weather rather than covid-19 as the biggest risk for the share.

0.50

0.45

0.40

0.35

0.30

0.25

0.20

09/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

01/20

02/20

03/20

04/20

05/20

06/20

07/20

08/20

OMXBBGI

Auga Group

Key figures (MEUR)

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

Price range

Net sales

54.8

71.1

85.2

99.3

112.8

52-week high

0.45

Net sales growth

12.2%

29.9%

19.8%

16.6%

13.6%

52-week low

0.27

EBITDA

3.6

17.1

25.2

29.3

33.8

EBITDA margin

6.6%

24.1%

29.6%

29.5%

30.0%

EBIT

-3.9

1.0

9.2

12.8

16.6

Analyst

EBIT margin

-9.4%

1.4%

10.8%

12.9%

14.7%

ResearchTeam@enlightresearch.net

EV/Sales

2.6

2.5

2.3

1.9

1.6

EV/EBITDA

40.0

10.2

7.7

6.5

5.5

EV/EBIT

-37.5

172.7

21.2

15.0

11.2

P/E

-12.7

-25.9

29.5

14.6

10.0

P/BV

1.0

0.9

1.1

1.0

0.9

EPS

-0.03

-0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04

EPS growth

nm

nm

nm

101.29%

46.58%

Div. per share

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Dividend yield

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Source: Company data, Enlight Research estimates

Enlight Research

P a g e | 1

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

Q2 key takeaways

Revenue growth for all segments

The Q2/20 revenues grew for all segment compared to the same period last year with the Consumer goods segment showing the highest growth (+99%), followed by the Crop growing segment (+59.5%), Mushroom growing segment (+10.7%), and Dairy segment (+8.7%). We believe the healthy growth is yet another proof that the agri and food industry is relatively unharmed by the covid pandemic.

Q2/20 y-on-y sales growth by segment

110%

99%

90%

70%

60%

50%

30%

11%

9%

10%

-10%

Consumer goods

Crop growing

Mushroom growing

Dairy

Source: Company report

Farming profitable even without subsidies

Excluding subsidies, the Crop growing segment posted a Q2/20 and H1/20 gross profit of EUR 2.6m, and 3.6m, respectively. Furthermore, the gross profit growth excluding subsidies in Q2/20 and H1/20 was 173%, and 79%, respectively. We believe the profitability as well as the profit growth is a sign of not only good weather, but also of Auga's know-how within organic agriculture.

Grain gross profit analysis

Q2/19

Q2/20

H1/19

H1/20

Gross profit

3.457

4.381

6.307

7.356

Gross profit growth

27%

17%

Subsidies

2.520

1.826

4.277

3.716

Gross profit excl. subsidies

0.937

2.555

2.030

3.640

Gross profit growth excl. subsidies

173%

79%

Source: Company reports

More fair value gains to come

At the webinar following the report, management highlighted that the positive effect of the favourable weather on the harvest will continue to be visible in the upcoming quarter, implying further positive Fair value revaluation in Q3/20. We raise our full- year 2020 estimated gain from revaluation of agri produce by EUR 5.1m from EUR 4.9m to EUR 10.0m whereof EUR 1.45m has already been recognized in Q4/19. For Q3/20, we forecast a gain from revaluation of agri produce of EUR 2.7m, with an additional gain of EUR 1.0m coming in Q4/20. Given that over two thirds of the cultivated land was harvested by the end of June, our confidence in the company's agri produce fair value gains is high (see below chart for fair value gains per quarter).

Enlight Research

P a g e | 2

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

Agri produce revaluation gain per quarter (EURm)

4.0

3.7

3.5

3.0

2.7

2.5

2.0

1.51.3

1.0

1.0

0.5

0.0

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q3/20E

Q4/20E

Source: Company report

Consumer products on pace to double sales

The end-user consumer product segment lived up to our high expectations with a yon -y Q2/20 sales growth of 99%, as demand for ready-made soups continued to be high, especially in the Baltics and USA. We keep our full-year sales forecast growth of 100%, which should be underpinned by entry into the Australian market combined with ample free capacity (company can double production without major investments).

Consumer goods segment Sales & Sales growth

2.5

(EURm)

2

1.5

Sales

1

0.5

0

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q3/20E

Q4/20E

Sales

Sales growth y-on-y

Source: Company report

120%

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

Sales growth y-on-y

Best is yet to come

We forecast Q3/20 EBIT of EUR 3.7m compared to a loss of EUR 0.6m in Q3 last year. This would make it the best quarter in Auga's history. For the full-year 2020, we forecast EBIT to grow 9x compared to the previous year to a record level EUR 9.2m. We regard this year as a normal year in terms of weather i.e. it reveals Auga's normal earnings capacity which has been hidden by several years of unfavorable weather.

Enlight Research

P a g e | 3

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

Valuation

Peer valuation

Excluding extreme values, Auga is trading at a discount to peers of around 15% based on estimated 2020 EV/EBITDA (Auga multiple is 7.1x vs peer multiple of 8.4x). Applying the 2020 estimated peer Average multiple (excluding extremes) of 8.4x to Auga's estimated EBITDA, indicates a share price of EUR 0.58, and applying the peer Median of 9.8 indicates a share price EUR 0.73.

Auga peers

Mcap

Price

(m)

EV

EV/Sales

EV/Sales

EV/Sales

EV/EBITDA

EV/EBITDA

EV/EBITDA

Company

Ticker

Ccy

(last)

(last)

(last)

2019

2020E

2021E

2019

2020E

2021E

FirstFarms A/S

FFARMS

DKK

66.60

421

914

2.8

2.6

2.6

9.5

9.9

9.7

Linas Agro

LNA1L

EUR

0.57

90

207

0.3

0.3

0.3

28.9

9.8

9.0

Kernel

KER

USD

10.52

884

1,578

0.4

0.4

0.4

4.6

4.2

4.1

Orior AG

ORON

CHF

75.10

489

639

1.1

1.0

1.0

10.5

10.9

9.8

Fodelia

FODA

EUR

8.15

57

58

3.0

2.4

1.9

22.4

18.7

15.7

Wessanen

WES

EUR

11.34

875

846

1.4

1.3

1.3

12.8

11.3

11.0

Agroton Public

AGT

PLN

3.94

85

122

0.6

0.6

0.6

2.4

2.8

2.7

ASTARTA Holding NV

AST

PLN

3.65

89

332

0.8

0.7

0.7

4.5

3.8

2.9

Adecoagro

AGRO

USD

5.10

596

1,274

1.4

1.7

1.4

4.2

5.4

4.3

BF Spa

BFG

EUR

3.63

594

548

7.7

7.5

7.3

57.5

52.2

50.9

Bonduelle

BON

EUR

20.05

640

655

0.5

0.5

0.4

6.1

7.1

6.0

Average

1.8

1.7

1.6

14.8

12.4

11.5

Median

1.1

1.0

1.0

9.5

9.8

9.0

Average excluding extremes

1.2

1.1

1.1

8.5

8.4

7.5

Auga Group

AUG1L

EUR

0.444

101

175

2.5

2.0

1.8

10.2

7.1

6.0

Source: MarketScreener, Enlight Research, based on share prices on 15 September 2020

DCF valuation

We reiterate our Base case Fair value per share of EUR 0.69, indicating an upside of over 50% (our Bear and Bull case fair value per share is also kept at EUR 0.36, and EUR 1.17, respectively). The main difference between our scenarios is the assumed terminal EBIT margin. For our Bear case, the assumed terminal sales growth also differs (see table below for assumptions).

DCF Valuation Scenarios

Bear

Base

Bull

WACC

7.8%

7.8%

7.8%

Terminal sales growth

2.0%

3.0%

3.0%

Terminal EBIT margin

6.0%

7.0%

8.0%

Fair Value per share

0.36

0.69

1.17

Source: Company report

Enlight Research

P a g e | 4

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

Deviation table

By segment

The Crop growing segment posted 34.7% higher than forecast sales (due to more crops sold year to date, including all of 2018/2019 season's harvest) and was the main reason for the higher than forecast group sales. The Dairy segment sales was 19.3% lower than our estimate, while the Mushroom growing and the Consumer product segments' sales were in line with our forecast.

The Crop growing segment's Gross profit was EUR 0.8m higher than our forecast. The positive effect was somewhat offset by a EUR 0.5m lower than expected gross profit from the Mushroom, Dairy, and Consumer product segment. The group Gross margin of 28.0% was in-line with our forecast.

Q2/20

Q2/20

Difference

Sales by Segment (EURm)

Estimate

Outcome

EURm

%

Crop growing

4,326

5,825

1,5

34,7%

Mushroom growing

7,754

7,933

0,2

2,3%

Dairy farming

3,488

2,816

-0,7

-19,3%

End-Consumer packged goods

1,090

1,085

0,0

-0,5%

Group sales

16,658

17,659

1,0

6,0%

Q2/20

Q2/20

Difference

Sales growth

Estimate

Outcome

EURm

Bps

Crop growing

18,4%

59,5%

nm

4105

Mushroom growing

8,2%

10,7%

nm

249

Dairy farming

34,6%

8,7%

nm

-2595

End-Consumer packged goods

100,0%

99,1%

nm

-92

Group sales growth

19,4%

26,5%

nm

717

Q2/20

Q2/20

Difference

Gross profit by Segment (EURm)

Estimate

Outcome

EURm

%

Crop growing

3,579

4,379

0,800

22,4%

Mushroom growing

0,831

0,545

-0,286

-34,4%

Dairy farming

0,159

-0,007

-0,166

-104,4%

End-Consumer packged goods

0,131

0,030

-0,101

-77,1%

Group gross profit

4,699

4,947

0,248

5,3%

Q2/20

Q2/20

Difference

Gropss margin by Segment

Estimate

Outcome

EURm

Bps

Crop growing

82,7%

75,2%

na

-755

Mushroom growing

10,7%

6,9%

na

-384

Dairy farming

4,5%

-0,2%

na

-479

End-Consumer packged goods

12,0%

2,8%

na

-924

Group gross margin

28,2%

28,0%

-0,002

-0,7%

Source: Company reports, Enlight Research

Enlight Research

P a g e | 5

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

Group

The Q2/20 Group sales were 6% above our estimate. The Gross profit was slightly higher than forecast, despite higher cost of sales (EUR 15.6m vs. 9.3m estimate). The negative deviation in Cost of sales was offset by a positive EUR 5.4m deviation in the revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce (driven by the Crop segment). The EBITDA and Operating profit were in-line with forecast.

Q2/20

Q2/20

Difference

P&L (EURm)

Estimate

Outcome

EURm

%

Revenues

16,658

17,659

1,0

6,0%

Cost of sales

-9,320

-15,559

-6,2

66,9%

Gain(loss) FV Bio. assets & Agri. Produce

-2,640

2,747

5,4

-204,0%

Gross profit

4,699

4,847

0,1

3,2%

Operating expenses

-2,199

-2,345

-0,1

6,6%

Other income

0,126

0,102

0,0

-19,0%

Operating profit

2,626

2,604

0,0

-0,8%

Finance cost

-1,439

-1,483

0,0

3,1%

Share of associates

0,000

0,000

0,0

Pre-tax Profit

1,187

1,121

-0,1

-5,5%

Income tax

-0,178

0,000

0,2

-100,0%

Non-controlling interest

0,000

-0,003

0,0

Net profit

1,009

1,118

0,1

10,8%

Depreciation, Amortisation, Impairment

4,000

4,032

0,0

0,8%

EBITDA

6,626

6,636

0,0

0,2%

Q2/20

Q2/20

Difference

Growth

Estimate

Outcome

EURm

Bps

Sales

19,4%

26,5%

17,8%

717

Q2/20

Q2/20

Difference

Margins

Estimate

Outcome

EURm

Bps

EBITDA margin

39,8%

37,6%

nm

-220

Gross margin

28,2%

27,4%

nm

-76

Operating margin

15,8%

14,7%

nm

-102

Pre-tax Profit margin

7,1%

6,3%

nm

-78

Net margin

6,1%

6,3%

nm

28

Source: Company reports, Enlight Research

Enlight Research

P a g e | 6

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

Risk factors

Below is a list of risk factors that we believe are important to highlight. It should not be regarded as a complete list of risk factors.

COVID-19

COVID-19 and similar pandemics pose a risk to the supply chain rather than the demand for food. For example, if employees get sick, the ability to produce needed quantities could be affected. Also, disturbances in the ability to deliver goods across borders could affect the ability to transport goods to clients.

Weather

The risk of adverse meteorological conditions may significantly affect the yield of agricultural products and thereby negatively affect the financial result.

Quality of harvest

In addition to the harvest yield, the quality of the harvest is important as lower quality usually means lower prices.

Demand

A prolonged economic downturn could affect the prices and hence demand for organic food products, which most likely would affect the company's result.

EU subsidies

The Group receives significant income from EU subsidies and if these were to be lowered or taken away, the result of the group would be negatively affected. Given the recently announced EU Fork to Farm Strategy, the subsidy risk has decreased in our view.

Enlight Research

P a g e | 7

September 18, 2020

Income Statement

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

Net sales

55

71

85

99

113

Total operating costs

-51

-54

-60

-70

-79

EBITDA

4

17

25

29

34

Depreciation

-7

-16

-16

-12

-12

Amortizations (total)

0

0

0

-5

-5

Impairment charges

0

0

0

0

0

EBIT

-4

1

9

13

17

Associated companies'

0

0

0

0

0

profit/loss

Net financial items

-2

-5

-5

-5

-5

Exchange rate differences

0

0

0

0

0

Pre-tax profit (PTP)

-6

-4

4

8

12

Net earnings

-6

-3

3

7

10

Balance Sheet

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

Assets

Cash and cash equivalent

2

4

4

5

6

Receivables

15

13

16

20

24

Inventories

29

29

34

42

51

Other current assets

14

16

16

16

16

Current assets

60

62

71

83

96

Tangible assets

93

92

85

82

78

Associated companies

0

0

0

0

0

Investments

7

15

9

9

9

Goodwill

0

0

0

0

0

O intangible rights

2

0

0

0

0

O non-current assets

15

15

15

15

15

Total non-current assets

111

144

146

147

147

Deferred tax assets

1

1

1

1

1

Total (assets)

172

207

218

231

244

Liabilities

Short-term debt

34

37

31

28

23

Non-ib current liabilities

15

13

17

25

34

O current liabilities

5

5

5

5

5

Current liabilities

54

55

53

57

61

Long-term debt

14

21

21

19

15

O long-term liabilities

4

5

5

5

5

Convertibles

0

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

72

81

78

81

81

Deferred tax liabilities

0

0

0

0

0

Provisions

0

0

0

0

0

Shareholders' equity

91

90

93

100

110

Minority interest (BS)

0

0

0

0

0

Minority and equity

92

90

93

100

110

Total (liabilities)

172

207

218

231

244

DCF valuation

Cash flow, mEUR

WACC (%)

7.81 %

NPV FCF (2020-2022)

39.69

Auga Group

Free Cash Flow

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

Net sales

55

71

85

99

113

Total operating costs

-51

-54

-60

-70

-79

Depreciations total

-7

-16

-16

-16

-17

EBIT

-4

1

9

13

17

Taxes on EBIT

0

0

-1

-2

-2

NOPLAT

-4

1

8

11

14

Depreciation (neg.)

7

16

16

16

17

Gross cash flow

4

17

24

27

32

Change in wc

-27

-2

-4

-4

-4

Gross capex (neg.)

-19

-13

-9

-9

-9

Free cash flow

-49

2

11

15

19

Capital structure

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

Equity ratio

53.4%

43.6%

42.9%

43.5%

45.3%

Debt / Equity ratio

61.2%

104.8%

105.7%

96.2%

82.1%

Capital invested

137.4

144.2

141.4

141.9

142.4

Capital turnover rate

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.5

Profitability

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

ROE %

-6.9%

-3.6%

3.7%

7.1%

9.6%

ROCE%

-3.3%

0.6%

4.9%

6.6%

8.4%

ROC%

-3.6%

0.6%

5.4%

7.7%

10.1%

EBITDA %

6.6%

24.1%

29.6%

29.5%

30.0%

EBIT %

-7.1%

1.4%

10.8%

12.9%

14.7%

Net Margin

-10.7%

-4.5%

4.0%

6.9%

8.9%

Valuation

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

EV

144.9

174.3

194.6

191.6

185.1

P/E

-12.7

-25.9

29.5

14.6

10.0

P/E diluted

-12.7

-25.9

29.5

14.6

10.0

P/Sales

1.7

1.2

1.2

1.0

0.9

EV/Sales

2.6

2.5

2.3

1.9

1.6

EV/EBITDA

40.0

10.2

7.7

6.5

5.5

EV/EBIT

-37.5

172.7

21.2

15.0

11.2

P/BV

1.0

0.9

1.1

1.0

0.9

Per share measures

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

EPS, unadjusted

-0.03

-0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04

EPS

-0.03

-0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04

CEPS

0.00

0.06

0.09

0.10

0.12

Operating CF/share

-0.11

0.07

0.09

0.10

0.12

Capital empl./share

0.60

0.63

0.62

0.62

0.63

BV/share

0.40

0.39

0.41

0.44

0.48

Tangible BV/share

0.40

0.39

0.41

0.44

0.48

Div. per share

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Payout

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Dividend yield

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

NPV FCF (2023-2029)

85.00

NPV FCF (2030-)

122.81

Non-operating assets

3.34

Interest-bearing debt

-93.99

Fair value estimate

156.84

Assumptions 2020-2026 (%)

Average sales growth

8.60 %

Fair value e. per share (EUR)

0.69

EBIT margin

12.88 %

Share price (EUR)

0.44

Shareholders

UAB Baltic Champs Group European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

UAB ME Investicija Žilvinas Marcinkevi?ius

Key people

Capital

Votes

55.075

55.04 %

8.716

8.71 %

8.375

8.37 %

7.004

7.00 %

CEO

Kestutis Juscius

CFO

Mindaugas Ambrasas

IR

Mindaugas Ambrasas

Chairman

Dalius Misiunas

Enlight Research

P a g e | 8

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

P/E

Price per share

Earnings per share

P/Sales

Market cap

Sales

P/BV

Price per share

Shareholders' equity + taxed provisions per share

P/CF

Price per share

Operating cash flow per share

EV (Enterprise value)

Market cap + Net debt + Minority interest at market value - share of

associated companies at market value

Net debt

Interest-bearing debt - financial assets

EV/Sales

Enterprise value

Sales

EV/EBITDA

Enterprise value

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization

EV/EBIT

Enterprise value

Operating profit

Div yield, %

Dividend per share

Price per share

Payout ratio, %

Total dividends

Earnings before extraordinary items and taxes - income taxes + minority interest

Net cash/Share

Financial assets - interest-bearing debt

Number of shares

ROA, %

Operating profit + financial income + extraordinary items

Balance sheet total - interest-freeshort-term debt - long-term advances

received and accounts payable (average)

ROCE, %

Profit before extraordinary items + interest expenses + other financial costs

Balance sheet total - non-interest-bearing debt (average)

ROE, %

Profit before extraordinary items - income taxes

Shareholders' equity + minority interest + taxed provisions (average)

EPS

Profit before extraordinary items and taxes - income taxes +

minority interest

Number of shares

DPS

Dividend for financial period per share

CEPS

Gross cash flow from operations

Number of shares

EV/Share

Enterprise value

Number of shares

Sales/Share

Sales

Number of shares

EBITDA/Share

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization

Number of shares

EBIT/Share

Operating profit

Number of shares

EAFI/Share

Pre-tax profit

Number of shares

Capital employed/Share

Total assets - non-interest-bearing debt

Number of shares

Total assets

Balance sheet total

Interest coverage (x)

Operating profit

Financial items

Asset turnover (x)

Turnover

Balance sheet total (average)

Debt/Equity, %

Interest-bearing debt

Shareholders' equity + minority interest + taxed provisions

Equity ratio, %

Shareholders' equity + minority interest + taxed provisions

Total assets - interest-free loans

CAGR, %

Cumulative annual growth rate = Average growth rate per year

Enlight Research

P a g e | 9

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

Disclaimer

Enlight Research OÜ's main valuation methods are discounted cash flow valuation and peer valuation with common multiples such as Price to Earnings, Enterprise Value to EBITDA, dividend yield etc. Aforementioned methods are used to estimate a company's fair value according to the following three scenarios: Bull (positive), Base (main scenario), and Bear (negative).

This report is commissioned by the company covered in this report which means Enlight Research OÜ receives compensation to write research on the company. The compensation is pre-determined and does not depend on the content in the report. This report is not to be considered investment research under MiFID regulations. Enlight Research OÜ does not issue investment recommendations or advice.

This report is for informational purposes only i.e. it should not be considered as an offer to sell or buy. Investors are encouraged to make their own research and not rely solely on this report when making their investment decisions. The decision to invest or not to invest is fully the responsibility of the investor i.e. Enlight Research OÜ takes no responsibility nor gives any guarantees with regards to investment decisions made by investors. Investing in equities entails risk e.g. the price of an equity decreases. Past performance is not a guarantee for future performance.

This report is based on information and sources that Enlight Research OÜ deemed to be reliable. However, Enlight Research OÜ cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. All forward-looking statements and financial forecasts entail uncertainty and are subject to change without notice. Enlight Research OÜ accept no liability for any loss or damage resulting from the use of this report.

The analyst(s) writing this report own shares in the company in this report: Yes

The analyst(s) responsible for this report are not allowed to trade in any financial instruments of the company in this report until one trading day after the analyst report has been published, or if other conflict of interest exist e.g. advisory related.

Investors should assume that Enlight Research OÜ is seeking, or is performing, or have performed advisory services or other revenue generating services for the company in this report. An analyst's compensation is never directly related to advisory projects. An analyst working on advisory projects will be taken over the "Chinese wall" as soon as relevant regulations and/or guidelines require this.

The document may not be copied, reproduced, distributed, or published to physical or legal entities that are citizens of or domiciled in any country where relevant laws and/or regulations prohibit this.

This report may not be copied, reproduced, distributed, or published other than for personal reasons without written permission by Enlight Research OÜ. To apply for permission, send an email to below address:

ResearchTeam@enlightresearch.net

© Copyright 2019 Enlight Research OÜ

Enlight Research

P a g e | 10

September 18, 2020

Auga Group

Follow on Twitter @ResearchEnlight

Contact information

ResearchTeam@EnlightResearch.net

Enlight Research

P a g e | 11

Disclaimer

Auga Group AB published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 13:54:05 UTC
