Auga : Enlight Research AUGA group, AB review, 2020 September 18

Auga Group
Enlight Research
Food Production
Baltics - Lithuania
September 18, 2020
Commissioned Research - Q2 Update
Best is yet to come
Auga's Q2 sales growth and profitability reveals the company's potential under normal weather conditions. The positive weather effect will continue in Q3 when we foresee record profits. The share trades at a discount to peers.
Growth in all segments
Q2 Sales for the Consumer segment (organic soups) doubled compared to last year, while the crop growing segment grew 60%, followed by the Mushroom (+11%), and the Dairy segment (+9%). We believe the strong growth is proof of the food sector's covid resilience.
Best is yet to come
Fair value range (EUR)
Bull
1.17
Base
0.69
Bear
0.36
Key Data
Price (EUR)
0.44
Ticker
AUG1L
Country
Lithuania
Listed
Vilnius (Lithuania)
Market Cap (EURm)
100
Net debt (EURm)
94
Shares (m)
227
Free float
45.00 %
The strong quarter pave the way for a record Q3/20 quarter with an EBIT of EUR 3.7m, which would make it the highest quarterly EBIT to date. We keep our estimates unchanged with higher comfort compared to before the report.
Valuation discount to peers
Based on EV/EBITDA 2020E, Auga is trading at a discount of around 15% (7.1x vs. peer multiple of 8.4x). Applying the peer EV/EBITDA 2020E multiple of 8.4x to Auga indicates a value per share of EUR 0.58. We keep our Base case DCF fair value per share at EUR 0.69, indicating an upside of over 50%. We consider bad weather rather than covid-19 as the biggest risk for the share.
0.50
0.45
0.40
0.35
0.30
0.25
0.20
09/19
10/19
11/19
12/19
01/20
02/20
03/20
04/20
05/20
06/20
07/20
08/20
OMXBBGI
Auga Group
Key figures (MEUR)
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Price range
Net sales
54.8
71.1
85.2
99.3
112.8
52-week high
0.45
Net sales growth
12.2%
29.9%
19.8%
16.6%
13.6%
52-week low
0.27
EBITDA
3.6
17.1
25.2
29.3
33.8
EBITDA margin
6.6%
24.1%
29.6%
29.5%
30.0%
EBIT
-3.9
1.0
9.2
12.8
16.6
Analyst
EBIT margin
-9.4%
1.4%
10.8%
12.9%
14.7%
ResearchTeam@enlightresearch.net
EV/Sales
2.6
2.5
2.3
1.9
1.6
EV/EBITDA
40.0
10.2
7.7
6.5
5.5
EV/EBIT
-37.5
172.7
21.2
15.0
11.2
P/E
-12.7
-25.9
29.5
14.6
10.0
P/BV
1.0
0.9
1.1
1.0
0.9
EPS
-0.03
-0.01
0.01
0.03
0.04
EPS growth
nm
nm
nm
101.29%
46.58%
Div. per share
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Dividend yield
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Source: Company data, Enlight Research estimates
Auga Group
Q2 key takeaways
Revenue growth for all segments
The Q2/20 revenues grew for all segment compared to the same period last year with the Consumer goods segment showing the highest growth (+99%), followed by the Crop growing segment (+59.5%), Mushroom growing segment (+10.7%), and Dairy segment (+8.7%). We believe the healthy growth is yet another proof that the agri and food industry is relatively unharmed by the covid pandemic.
Q2/20 y-on-y sales growth by segment
110%
99%
90%
70%
60%
50%
30%
11%
9%
10%
-10%
Consumer goods
Crop growing
Mushroom growing
Dairy
Source: Company report
Farming profitable even without subsidies
Excluding subsidies, the Crop growing segment posted a Q2/20 and H1/20 gross profit of EUR 2.6m, and 3.6m, respectively. Furthermore, the gross profit growth excluding subsidies in Q2/20 and H1/20 was 173%, and 79%, respectively. We believe the profitability as well as the profit growth is a sign of not only good weather, but also of Auga's know-how within organic agriculture.
Grain gross profit analysis
Q2/19
Q2/20
H1/19
H1/20
Gross profit
3.457
4.381
6.307
7.356
Gross profit growth
27%
17%
Subsidies
2.520
1.826
4.277
3.716
Gross profit excl. subsidies
0.937
2.555
2.030
3.640
Gross profit growth excl. subsidies
173%
79%
Source: Company reports
More fair value gains to come
At the webinar following the report, management highlighted that the positive effect of the favourable weather on the harvest will continue to be visible in the upcoming quarter, implying further positive Fair value revaluation in Q3/20. We raise our full- year 2020 estimated gain from revaluation of agri produce by EUR 5.1m from EUR 4.9m to EUR 10.0m whereof EUR 1.45m has already been recognized in Q4/19. For Q3/20, we forecast a gain from revaluation of agri produce of EUR 2.7m, with an additional gain of EUR 1.0m coming in Q4/20. Given that over two thirds of the cultivated land was harvested by the end of June, our confidence in the company's agri produce fair value gains is high (see below chart for fair value gains per quarter).
Auga Group
Agri produce revaluation gain per quarter (EURm)
4.0
3.7
3.5
3.0
2.7
2.5
2.0
1.51.3
1.0
1.0
0.5
0.0
Q1/20
Q2/20
Q3/20E
Q4/20E
Source: Company report
Consumer products on pace to double sales
The end-user consumer product segment lived up to our high expectations with a yon -y Q2/20 sales growth of 99%, as demand for ready-made soups continued to be high, especially in the Baltics and USA. We keep our full-year sales forecast growth of 100%, which should be underpinned by entry into the Australian market combined with ample free capacity (company can double production without major investments).
Consumer goods segment Sales & Sales growth
2.5
(EURm)
2
1.5
Sales
1
0.5
0
Q1/20
Q2/20
Q3/20E
Q4/20E
Sales
Sales growth y-on-y
Source: Company report
120%
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Sales growth y-on-y
Best is yet to come
We forecast Q3/20 EBIT of EUR 3.7m compared to a loss of EUR 0.6m in Q3 last year. This would make it the best quarter in Auga's history. For the full-year 2020, we forecast EBIT to grow 9x compared to the previous year to a record level EUR 9.2m. We regard this year as a normal year in terms of weather i.e. it reveals Auga's normal earnings capacity which has been hidden by several years of unfavorable weather.
Auga Group
Valuation
Peer valuation
Excluding extreme values, Auga is trading at a discount to peers of around 15% based on estimated 2020 EV/EBITDA (Auga multiple is 7.1x vs peer multiple of 8.4x). Applying the 2020 estimated peer Average multiple (excluding extremes) of 8.4x to Auga's estimated EBITDA, indicates a share price of EUR 0.58, and applying the peer Median of 9.8 indicates a share price EUR 0.73.
Auga peers
Mcap
Price
(m)
EV
EV/Sales
EV/Sales
EV/Sales
EV/EBITDA
EV/EBITDA
EV/EBITDA
Company
Ticker
Ccy
(last)
(last)
(last)
2019
2020E
2021E
2019
2020E
2021E
FirstFarms A/S
FFARMS
DKK
66.60
421
914
2.8
2.6
2.6
9.5
9.9
9.7
Linas Agro
LNA1L
EUR
0.57
90
207
0.3
0.3
0.3
28.9
9.8
9.0
Kernel
KER
USD
10.52
884
1,578
0.4
0.4
0.4
4.6
4.2
4.1
Orior AG
ORON
CHF
75.10
489
639
1.1
1.0
1.0
10.5
10.9
9.8
Fodelia
FODA
EUR
8.15
57
58
3.0
2.4
1.9
22.4
18.7
15.7
Wessanen
WES
EUR
11.34
875
846
1.4
1.3
1.3
12.8
11.3
11.0
Agroton Public
AGT
PLN
3.94
85
122
0.6
0.6
0.6
2.4
2.8
2.7
ASTARTA Holding NV
AST
PLN
3.65
89
332
0.8
0.7
0.7
4.5
3.8
2.9
Adecoagro
AGRO
USD
5.10
596
1,274
1.4
1.7
1.4
4.2
5.4
4.3
BF Spa
BFG
EUR
3.63
594
548
7.7
7.5
7.3
57.5
52.2
50.9
Bonduelle
BON
EUR
20.05
640
655
0.5
0.5
0.4
6.1
7.1
6.0
Average
1.8
1.7
1.6
14.8
12.4
11.5
Median
1.1
1.0
1.0
9.5
9.8
9.0
Average excluding extremes
1.2
1.1
1.1
8.5
8.4
7.5
Auga Group
AUG1L
EUR
0.444
101
175
2.5
2.0
1.8
10.2
7.1
6.0
Source: MarketScreener, Enlight Research, based on share prices on 15 September 2020
DCF valuation
We reiterate our Base case Fair value per share of EUR 0.69, indicating an upside of over 50% (our Bear and Bull case fair value per share is also kept at EUR 0.36, and EUR 1.17, respectively). The main difference between our scenarios is the assumed terminal EBIT margin. For our Bear case, the assumed terminal sales growth also differs (see table below for assumptions).
DCF Valuation Scenarios
Bear
Base
Bull
WACC
7.8%
7.8%
7.8%
Terminal sales growth
2.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Terminal EBIT margin
6.0%
7.0%
8.0%
Fair Value per share
0.36
0.69
1.17
Source: Company report
Auga Group
Deviation table
By segment
The Crop growing segment posted 34.7% higher than forecast sales (due to more crops sold year to date, including all of 2018/2019 season's harvest) and was the main reason for the higher than forecast group sales. The Dairy segment sales was 19.3% lower than our estimate, while the Mushroom growing and the Consumer product segments' sales were in line with our forecast.
The Crop growing segment's Gross profit was EUR 0.8m higher than our forecast. The positive effect was somewhat offset by a EUR 0.5m lower than expected gross profit from the Mushroom, Dairy, and Consumer product segment. The group Gross margin of 28.0% was in-line with our forecast.
Q2/20
Q2/20
Difference
Sales by Segment (EURm)
Estimate
Outcome
EURm
%
Crop growing
4,326
5,825
1,5
34,7%
Mushroom growing
7,754
7,933
0,2
2,3%
Dairy farming
3,488
2,816
-0,7
-19,3%
End-Consumer packged goods
1,090
1,085
0,0
-0,5%
Group sales
16,658
17,659
1,0
6,0%
Q2/20
Q2/20
Difference
Sales growth
Estimate
Outcome
EURm
Bps
Crop growing
18,4%
59,5%
nm
4105
Mushroom growing
8,2%
10,7%
nm
249
Dairy farming
34,6%
8,7%
nm
-2595
End-Consumer packged goods
100,0%
99,1%
nm
-92
Group sales growth
19,4%
26,5%
nm
717
Q2/20
Q2/20
Difference
Gross profit by Segment (EURm)
Estimate
Outcome
EURm
%
Crop growing
3,579
4,379
0,800
22,4%
Mushroom growing
0,831
0,545
-0,286
-34,4%
Dairy farming
0,159
-0,007
-0,166
-104,4%
End-Consumer packged goods
0,131
0,030
-0,101
-77,1%
Group gross profit
4,699
4,947
0,248
5,3%
Q2/20
Q2/20
Difference
Gropss margin by Segment
Estimate
Outcome
EURm
Bps
Crop growing
82,7%
75,2%
na
-755
Mushroom growing
10,7%
6,9%
na
-384
Dairy farming
4,5%
-0,2%
na
-479
End-Consumer packged goods
12,0%
2,8%
na
-924
Group gross margin
28,2%
28,0%
-0,002
-0,7%
Source: Company reports, Enlight Research
Auga Group
Group
The Q2/20 Group sales were 6% above our estimate. The Gross profit was slightly higher than forecast, despite higher cost of sales (EUR 15.6m vs. 9.3m estimate). The negative deviation in Cost of sales was offset by a positive EUR 5.4m deviation in the revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce (driven by the Crop segment). The EBITDA and Operating profit were in-line with forecast.
Q2/20
Q2/20
Difference
P&L (EURm)
Estimate
Outcome
EURm
%
Revenues
16,658
17,659
1,0
6,0%
Cost of sales
-9,320
-15,559
-6,2
66,9%
Gain(loss) FV Bio. assets & Agri. Produce
-2,640
2,747
5,4
-204,0%
Gross profit
4,699
4,847
0,1
3,2%
Operating expenses
-2,199
-2,345
-0,1
6,6%
Other income
0,126
0,102
0,0
-19,0%
Operating profit
2,626
2,604
0,0
-0,8%
Finance cost
-1,439
-1,483
0,0
3,1%
Share of associates
0,000
0,000
0,0
Pre-tax Profit
1,187
1,121
-0,1
-5,5%
Income tax
-0,178
0,000
0,2
-100,0%
Non-controlling interest
0,000
-0,003
0,0
Net profit
1,009
1,118
0,1
10,8%
Depreciation, Amortisation, Impairment
4,000
4,032
0,0
0,8%
EBITDA
6,626
6,636
0,0
0,2%
Q2/20
Q2/20
Difference
Growth
Estimate
Outcome
EURm
Bps
Sales
19,4%
26,5%
17,8%
717
Q2/20
Q2/20
Difference
Margins
Estimate
Outcome
EURm
Bps
EBITDA margin
39,8%
37,6%
nm
-220
Gross margin
28,2%
27,4%
nm
-76
Operating margin
15,8%
14,7%
nm
-102
Pre-tax Profit margin
7,1%
6,3%
nm
-78
Net margin
6,1%
6,3%
nm
28
Source: Company reports, Enlight Research
Auga Group
Risk factors
Below is a list of risk factors that we believe are important to highlight. It should not be regarded as a complete list of risk factors.
COVID-19
COVID-19 and similar pandemics pose a risk to the supply chain rather than the demand for food. For example, if employees get sick, the ability to produce needed quantities could be affected. Also, disturbances in the ability to deliver goods across borders could affect the ability to transport goods to clients.
Weather
The risk of adverse meteorological conditions may significantly affect the yield of agricultural products and thereby negatively affect the financial result.
Quality of harvest
In addition to the harvest yield, the quality of the harvest is important as lower quality usually means lower prices.
Demand
A prolonged economic downturn could affect the prices and hence demand for organic food products, which most likely would affect the company's result.
EU subsidies
The Group receives significant income from EU subsidies and if these were to be lowered or taken away, the result of the group would be negatively affected. Given the recently announced EU Fork to Farm Strategy, the subsidy risk has decreased in our view.
Income Statement
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Net sales
55
71
85
99
113
Total operating costs
-51
-54
-60
-70
-79
EBITDA
4
17
25
29
34
Depreciation
-7
-16
-16
-12
-12
Amortizations (total)
0
0
0
-5
-5
Impairment charges
0
0
0
0
0
EBIT
-4
1
9
13
17
Associated companies'
0
0
0
0
0
profit/loss
Net financial items
-2
-5
-5
-5
-5
Exchange rate differences
0
0
0
0
0
Pre-tax profit (PTP)
-6
-4
4
8
12
Net earnings
-6
-3
3
7
10
Balance Sheet
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Assets
Cash and cash equivalent
2
4
4
5
6
Receivables
15
13
16
20
24
Inventories
29
29
34
42
51
Other current assets
14
16
16
16
16
Current assets
60
62
71
83
96
Tangible assets
93
92
85
82
78
Associated companies
0
0
0
0
0
Investments
7
15
9
9
9
Goodwill
0
0
0
0
0
O intangible rights
2
0
0
0
0
O non-current assets
15
15
15
15
15
Total non-current assets
111
144
146
147
147
Deferred tax assets
1
1
1
1
1
Total (assets)
172
207
218
231
244
Liabilities
Short-term debt
34
37
31
28
23
Non-ib current liabilities
15
13
17
25
34
O current liabilities
5
5
5
5
5
Current liabilities
54
55
53
57
61
Long-term debt
14
21
21
19
15
O long-term liabilities
4
5
5
5
5
Convertibles
0
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
72
81
78
81
81
Deferred tax liabilities
0
0
0
0
0
Provisions
0
0
0
0
0
Shareholders' equity
91
90
93
100
110
Minority interest (BS)
0
0
0
0
0
Minority and equity
92
90
93
100
110
Total (liabilities)
172
207
218
231
244
DCF valuation
Cash flow, mEUR
WACC (%)
7.81 %
NPV FCF (2020-2022)
39.69
Auga Group
Free Cash Flow
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Net sales
55
71
85
99
113
Total operating costs
-51
-54
-60
-70
-79
Depreciations total
-7
-16
-16
-16
-17
EBIT
-4
1
9
13
17
Taxes on EBIT
0
0
-1
-2
-2
NOPLAT
-4
1
8
11
14
Depreciation (neg.)
7
16
16
16
17
Gross cash flow
4
17
24
27
32
Change in wc
-27
-2
-4
-4
-4
Gross capex (neg.)
-19
-13
-9
-9
-9
Free cash flow
-49
2
11
15
19
Capital structure
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
Equity ratio
53.4%
43.6%
42.9%
43.5%
45.3%
Debt / Equity ratio
61.2%
104.8%
105.7%
96.2%
82.1%
Capital invested
137.4
144.2
141.4
141.9
142.4
Capital turnover rate
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.5
Profitability
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
ROE %
-6.9%
-3.6%
3.7%
7.1%
9.6%
ROCE%
-3.3%
0.6%
4.9%
6.6%
8.4%
ROC%
-3.6%
0.6%
5.4%
7.7%
10.1%
EBITDA %
6.6%
24.1%
29.6%
29.5%
30.0%
EBIT %
-7.1%
1.4%
10.8%
12.9%
14.7%
Net Margin
-10.7%
-4.5%
4.0%
6.9%
8.9%
Valuation
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
EV
144.9
174.3
194.6
191.6
185.1
P/E
-12.7
-25.9
29.5
14.6
10.0
P/E diluted
-12.7
-25.9
29.5
14.6
10.0
P/Sales
1.7
1.2
1.2
1.0
0.9
EV/Sales
2.6
2.5
2.3
1.9
1.6
EV/EBITDA
40.0
10.2
7.7
6.5
5.5
EV/EBIT
-37.5
172.7
21.2
15.0
11.2
P/BV
1.0
0.9
1.1
1.0
0.9
Per share measures
2018
2019
2020E
2021E
2022E
EPS, unadjusted
-0.03
-0.01
0.01
0.03
0.04
EPS
-0.03
-0.01
0.01
0.03
0.04
CEPS
0.00
0.06
0.09
0.10
0.12
Operating CF/share
-0.11
0.07
0.09
0.10
0.12
Capital empl./share
0.60
0.63
0.62
0.62
0.63
BV/share
0.40
0.39
0.41
0.44
0.48
Tangible BV/share
0.40
0.39
0.41
0.44
0.48
Div. per share
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Payout
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Dividend yield
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
NPV FCF (2023-2029)
85.00
NPV FCF (2030-)
122.81
Non-operating assets
3.34
Interest-bearing debt
-93.99
Fair value estimate
156.84
Assumptions 2020-2026 (%)
Average sales growth
8.60 %
Fair value e. per share (EUR)
0.69
EBIT margin
12.88 %
Share price (EUR)
0.44
Shareholders
UAB Baltic Champs Group European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
UAB ME Investicija Žilvinas Marcinkevi?ius
Key people
Capital
Votes
55.075
55.04 %
8.716
8.71 %
8.375
8.37 %
7.004
7.00 %
CEO
Kestutis Juscius
CFO
Mindaugas Ambrasas
IR
Mindaugas Ambrasas
Chairman
Dalius Misiunas
Auga Group
P/E
Price per share
Earnings per share
P/Sales
Market cap
Sales
P/BV
Price per share
Shareholders' equity + taxed provisions per share
P/CF
Price per share
Operating cash flow per share
EV (Enterprise value)
Market cap + Net debt + Minority interest at market value - share of
associated companies at market value
Net debt
Interest-bearing debt - financial assets
EV/Sales
Enterprise value
Sales
EV/EBITDA
Enterprise value
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
EV/EBIT
Enterprise value
Operating profit
Div yield, %
Dividend per share
Price per share
Payout ratio, %
Total dividends
Earnings before extraordinary items and taxes - income taxes + minority interest
Net cash/Share
Financial assets - interest-bearing debt
Number of shares
ROA, %
Operating profit + financial income + extraordinary items
Balance sheet total - interest-freeshort-term debt - long-term advances
received and accounts payable (average)
ROCE, %
Profit before extraordinary items + interest expenses + other financial costs
Balance sheet total - non-interest-bearing debt (average)
Cumulative annual growth rate = Average growth rate per year
Enlight Research
P a g e | 9
September 18, 2020
Auga Group
