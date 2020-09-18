Auga : Enlight Research AUGA group, AB review, 2020 September 18 0 09/18/2020 | 09:55am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Auga Group Enlight Research Food Production Baltics - Lithuania September 18, 2020 Commissioned Research - Q2 Update Best is yet to come Auga's Q2 sales growth and profitability reveals the company's potential under normal weather conditions. The positive weather effect will continue in Q3 when we foresee record profits. The share trades at a discount to peers. Growth in all segments Q2 Sales for the Consumer segment (organic soups) doubled compared to last year, while the crop growing segment grew 60%, followed by the Mushroom (+11%), and the Dairy segment (+9%). We believe the strong growth is proof of the food sector's covid resilience. Best is yet to come Fair value range (EUR) Bull 1.17 Base 0.69 Bear 0.36 Key Data Price (EUR) 0.44 Ticker AUG1L Country Lithuania Listed Vilnius (Lithuania) Market Cap (EURm) 100 Net debt (EURm) 94 Shares (m) 227 Free float 45.00 % The strong quarter pave the way for a record Q3/20 quarter with an EBIT of EUR 3.7m, which would make it the highest quarterly EBIT to date. We keep our estimates unchanged with higher comfort compared to before the report. Valuation discount to peers Based on EV/EBITDA 2020E, Auga is trading at a discount of around 15% (7.1x vs. peer multiple of 8.4x). Applying the peer EV/EBITDA 2020E multiple of 8.4x to Auga indicates a value per share of EUR 0.58. We keep our Base case DCF fair value per share at EUR 0.69, indicating an upside of over 50%. We consider bad weather rather than covid-19 as the biggest risk for the share. 0.50 0.45 0.40 0.35 0.30 0.25 0.20 09/19 10/19 11/19 12/19 01/20 02/20 03/20 04/20 05/20 06/20 07/20 08/20 OMXBBGI Auga Group Key figures (MEUR) 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Price range Net sales 54.8 71.1 85.2 99.3 112.8 52-week high 0.45 Net sales growth 12.2% 29.9% 19.8% 16.6% 13.6% 52-week low 0.27 EBITDA 3.6 17.1 25.2 29.3 33.8 EBITDA margin 6.6% 24.1% 29.6% 29.5% 30.0% EBIT -3.9 1.0 9.2 12.8 16.6 Analyst EBIT margin -9.4% 1.4% 10.8% 12.9% 14.7% ResearchTeam@enlightresearch.net EV/Sales 2.6 2.5 2.3 1.9 1.6 EV/EBITDA 40.0 10.2 7.7 6.5 5.5 EV/EBIT -37.5 172.7 21.2 15.0 11.2 P/E -12.7 -25.9 29.5 14.6 10.0 P/BV 1.0 0.9 1.1 1.0 0.9 EPS -0.03 -0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 EPS growth nm nm nm 101.29% 46.58% Div. per share 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Dividend yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Source: Company data, Enlight Research estimates Enlight Research P a g e | 1 September 18, 2020 Auga Group Q2 key takeaways Revenue growth for all segments The Q2/20 revenues grew for all segment compared to the same period last year with the Consumer goods segment showing the highest growth (+99%), followed by the Crop growing segment (+59.5%), Mushroom growing segment (+10.7%), and Dairy segment (+8.7%). We believe the healthy growth is yet another proof that the agri and food industry is relatively unharmed by the covid pandemic. Q2/20 y-on-y sales growth by segment 110% 99% 90% 70% 60% 50% 30% 11% 9% 10% -10% Consumer goods Crop growing Mushroom growing Dairy Source: Company report Farming profitable even without subsidies Excluding subsidies, the Crop growing segment posted a Q2/20 and H1/20 gross profit of EUR 2.6m, and 3.6m, respectively. Furthermore, the gross profit growth excluding subsidies in Q2/20 and H1/20 was 173%, and 79%, respectively. We believe the profitability as well as the profit growth is a sign of not only good weather, but also of Auga's know-how within organic agriculture. Grain gross profit analysis Q2/19 Q2/20 H1/19 H1/20 Gross profit 3.457 4.381 6.307 7.356 Gross profit growth 27% 17% Subsidies 2.520 1.826 4.277 3.716 Gross profit excl. subsidies 0.937 2.555 2.030 3.640 Gross profit growth excl. subsidies 173% 79% Source: Company reports More fair value gains to come At the webinar following the report, management highlighted that the positive effect of the favourable weather on the harvest will continue to be visible in the upcoming quarter, implying further positive Fair value revaluation in Q3/20. We raise our full- year 2020 estimated gain from revaluation of agri produce by EUR 5.1m from EUR 4.9m to EUR 10.0m whereof EUR 1.45m has already been recognized in Q4/19. For Q3/20, we forecast a gain from revaluation of agri produce of EUR 2.7m, with an additional gain of EUR 1.0m coming in Q4/20. Given that over two thirds of the cultivated land was harvested by the end of June, our confidence in the company's agri produce fair value gains is high (see below chart for fair value gains per quarter). Enlight Research P a g e | 2 September 18, 2020 Auga Group Agri produce revaluation gain per quarter (EURm) 4.0 3.7 3.5 3.0 2.7 2.5 2.0 1.51.3 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20E Q4/20E Source: Company report Consumer products on pace to double sales The end-user consumer product segment lived up to our high expectations with a yon -y Q2/20 sales growth of 99%, as demand for ready-made soups continued to be high, especially in the Baltics and USA. We keep our full-year sales forecast growth of 100%, which should be underpinned by entry into the Australian market combined with ample free capacity (company can double production without major investments). Consumer goods segment Sales & Sales growth 2.5 (EURm) 2 1.5 Sales 1 0.5 0 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20E Q4/20E Sales Sales growth y-on-y Source: Company report 120% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Sales growth y-on-y Best is yet to come We forecast Q3/20 EBIT of EUR 3.7m compared to a loss of EUR 0.6m in Q3 last year. This would make it the best quarter in Auga's history. For the full-year 2020, we forecast EBIT to grow 9x compared to the previous year to a record level EUR 9.2m. We regard this year as a normal year in terms of weather i.e. it reveals Auga's normal earnings capacity which has been hidden by several years of unfavorable weather. Enlight Research P a g e | 3 September 18, 2020 Auga Group Valuation Peer valuation Excluding extreme values, Auga is trading at a discount to peers of around 15% based on estimated 2020 EV/EBITDA (Auga multiple is 7.1x vs peer multiple of 8.4x). Applying the 2020 estimated peer Average multiple (excluding extremes) of 8.4x to Auga's estimated EBITDA, indicates a share price of EUR 0.58, and applying the peer Median of 9.8 indicates a share price EUR 0.73. Auga peers Mcap Price (m) EV EV/Sales EV/Sales EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/EBITDA EV/EBITDA Company Ticker Ccy (last) (last) (last) 2019 2020E 2021E 2019 2020E 2021E FirstFarms A/S FFARMS DKK 66.60 421 914 2.8 2.6 2.6 9.5 9.9 9.7 Linas Agro LNA1L EUR 0.57 90 207 0.3 0.3 0.3 28.9 9.8 9.0 Kernel KER USD 10.52 884 1,578 0.4 0.4 0.4 4.6 4.2 4.1 Orior AG ORON CHF 75.10 489 639 1.1 1.0 1.0 10.5 10.9 9.8 Fodelia FODA EUR 8.15 57 58 3.0 2.4 1.9 22.4 18.7 15.7 Wessanen WES EUR 11.34 875 846 1.4 1.3 1.3 12.8 11.3 11.0 Agroton Public AGT PLN 3.94 85 122 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.4 2.8 2.7 ASTARTA Holding NV AST PLN 3.65 89 332 0.8 0.7 0.7 4.5 3.8 2.9 Adecoagro AGRO USD 5.10 596 1,274 1.4 1.7 1.4 4.2 5.4 4.3 BF Spa BFG EUR 3.63 594 548 7.7 7.5 7.3 57.5 52.2 50.9 Bonduelle BON EUR 20.05 640 655 0.5 0.5 0.4 6.1 7.1 6.0 Average 1.8 1.7 1.6 14.8 12.4 11.5 Median 1.1 1.0 1.0 9.5 9.8 9.0 Average excluding extremes 1.2 1.1 1.1 8.5 8.4 7.5 Auga Group AUG1L EUR 0.444 101 175 2.5 2.0 1.8 10.2 7.1 6.0 Source: MarketScreener, Enlight Research, based on share prices on 15 September 2020 DCF valuation We reiterate our Base case Fair value per share of EUR 0.69, indicating an upside of over 50% (our Bear and Bull case fair value per share is also kept at EUR 0.36, and EUR 1.17, respectively). The main difference between our scenarios is the assumed terminal EBIT margin. For our Bear case, the assumed terminal sales growth also differs (see table below for assumptions). DCF Valuation Scenarios Bear Base Bull WACC 7.8% 7.8% 7.8% Terminal sales growth 2.0% 3.0% 3.0% Terminal EBIT margin 6.0% 7.0% 8.0% Fair Value per share 0.36 0.69 1.17 Source: Company report Enlight Research P a g e | 4 September 18, 2020 Auga Group Deviation table By segment The Crop growing segment posted 34.7% higher than forecast sales (due to more crops sold year to date, including all of 2018/2019 season's harvest) and was the main reason for the higher than forecast group sales. The Dairy segment sales was 19.3% lower than our estimate, while the Mushroom growing and the Consumer product segments' sales were in line with our forecast. The Crop growing segment's Gross profit was EUR 0.8m higher than our forecast. The positive effect was somewhat offset by a EUR 0.5m lower than expected gross profit from the Mushroom, Dairy, and Consumer product segment. The group Gross margin of 28.0% was in-line with our forecast. Q2/20 Q2/20 Difference Sales by Segment (EURm) Estimate Outcome EURm % Crop growing 4,326 5,825 1,5 34,7% Mushroom growing 7,754 7,933 0,2 2,3% Dairy farming 3,488 2,816 -0,7 -19,3% End-Consumer packged goods 1,090 1,085 0,0 -0,5% Group sales 16,658 17,659 1,0 6,0% Q2/20 Q2/20 Difference Sales growth Estimate Outcome EURm Bps Crop growing 18,4% 59,5% nm 4105 Mushroom growing 8,2% 10,7% nm 249 Dairy farming 34,6% 8,7% nm -2595 End-Consumer packged goods 100,0% 99,1% nm -92 Group sales growth 19,4% 26,5% nm 717 Q2/20 Q2/20 Difference Gross profit by Segment (EURm) Estimate Outcome EURm % Crop growing 3,579 4,379 0,800 22,4% Mushroom growing 0,831 0,545 -0,286 -34,4% Dairy farming 0,159 -0,007 -0,166 -104,4% End-Consumer packged goods 0,131 0,030 -0,101 -77,1% Group gross profit 4,699 4,947 0,248 5,3% Q2/20 Q2/20 Difference Gropss margin by Segment Estimate Outcome EURm Bps Crop growing 82,7% 75,2% na -755 Mushroom growing 10,7% 6,9% na -384 Dairy farming 4,5% -0,2% na -479 End-Consumer packged goods 12,0% 2,8% na -924 Group gross margin 28,2% 28,0% -0,002 -0,7% Source: Company reports, Enlight Research Enlight Research P a g e | 5 September 18, 2020 Auga Group Group The Q2/20 Group sales were 6% above our estimate. The Gross profit was slightly higher than forecast, despite higher cost of sales (EUR 15.6m vs. 9.3m estimate). The negative deviation in Cost of sales was offset by a positive EUR 5.4m deviation in the revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce (driven by the Crop segment). The EBITDA and Operating profit were in-line with forecast. Q2/20 Q2/20 Difference P&L (EURm) Estimate Outcome EURm % Revenues 16,658 17,659 1,0 6,0% Cost of sales -9,320 -15,559 -6,2 66,9% Gain(loss) FV Bio. assets & Agri. Produce -2,640 2,747 5,4 -204,0% Gross profit 4,699 4,847 0,1 3,2% Operating expenses -2,199 -2,345 -0,1 6,6% Other income 0,126 0,102 0,0 -19,0% Operating profit 2,626 2,604 0,0 -0,8% Finance cost -1,439 -1,483 0,0 3,1% Share of associates 0,000 0,000 0,0 Pre-tax Profit 1,187 1,121 -0,1 -5,5% Income tax -0,178 0,000 0,2 -100,0% Non-controlling interest 0,000 -0,003 0,0 Net profit 1,009 1,118 0,1 10,8% Depreciation, Amortisation, Impairment 4,000 4,032 0,0 0,8% EBITDA 6,626 6,636 0,0 0,2% Q2/20 Q2/20 Difference Growth Estimate Outcome EURm Bps Sales 19,4% 26,5% 17,8% 717 Q2/20 Q2/20 Difference Margins Estimate Outcome EURm Bps EBITDA margin 39,8% 37,6% nm -220 Gross margin 28,2% 27,4% nm -76 Operating margin 15,8% 14,7% nm -102 Pre-tax Profit margin 7,1% 6,3% nm -78 Net margin 6,1% 6,3% nm 28 Source: Company reports, Enlight Research Enlight Research P a g e | 6 September 18, 2020 Auga Group Risk factors Below is a list of risk factors that we believe are important to highlight. It should not be regarded as a complete list of risk factors. COVID-19 COVID-19 and similar pandemics pose a risk to the supply chain rather than the demand for food. For example, if employees get sick, the ability to produce needed quantities could be affected. Also, disturbances in the ability to deliver goods across borders could affect the ability to transport goods to clients. Weather The risk of adverse meteorological conditions may significantly affect the yield of agricultural products and thereby negatively affect the financial result. Quality of harvest In addition to the harvest yield, the quality of the harvest is important as lower quality usually means lower prices. Demand A prolonged economic downturn could affect the prices and hence demand for organic food products, which most likely would affect the company's result. EU subsidies The Group receives significant income from EU subsidies and if these were to be lowered or taken away, the result of the group would be negatively affected. Given the recently announced EU Fork to Farm Strategy, the subsidy risk has decreased in our view. Enlight Research P a g e | 7 September 18, 2020 Income Statement 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Net sales 55 71 85 99 113 Total operating costs -51 -54 -60 -70 -79 EBITDA 4 17 25 29 34 Depreciation -7 -16 -16 -12 -12 Amortizations (total) 0 0 0 -5 -5 Impairment charges 0 0 0 0 0 EBIT -4 1 9 13 17 Associated companies' 0 0 0 0 0 profit/loss Net financial items -2 -5 -5 -5 -5 Exchange rate differences 0 0 0 0 0 Pre-tax profit (PTP) -6 -4 4 8 12 Net earnings -6 -3 3 7 10 Balance Sheet 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Assets Cash and cash equivalent 2 4 4 5 6 Receivables 15 13 16 20 24 Inventories 29 29 34 42 51 Other current assets 14 16 16 16 16 Current assets 60 62 71 83 96 Tangible assets 93 92 85 82 78 Associated companies 0 0 0 0 0 Investments 7 15 9 9 9 Goodwill 0 0 0 0 0 O intangible rights 2 0 0 0 0 O non-current assets 15 15 15 15 15 Total non-current assets 111 144 146 147 147 Deferred tax assets 1 1 1 1 1 Total (assets) 172 207 218 231 244 Liabilities Short-term debt 34 37 31 28 23 Non-ib current liabilities 15 13 17 25 34 O current liabilities 5 5 5 5 5 Current liabilities 54 55 53 57 61 Long-term debt 14 21 21 19 15 O long-term liabilities 4 5 5 5 5 Convertibles 0 0 0 0 0 Total Liabilities 72 81 78 81 81 Deferred tax liabilities 0 0 0 0 0 Provisions 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity 91 90 93 100 110 Minority interest (BS) 0 0 0 0 0 Minority and equity 92 90 93 100 110 Total (liabilities) 172 207 218 231 244 DCF valuation Cash flow, mEUR WACC (%) 7.81 % NPV FCF (2020-2022) 39.69 Auga Group Free Cash Flow 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Net sales 55 71 85 99 113 Total operating costs -51 -54 -60 -70 -79 Depreciations total -7 -16 -16 -16 -17 EBIT -4 1 9 13 17 Taxes on EBIT 0 0 -1 -2 -2 NOPLAT -4 1 8 11 14 Depreciation (neg.) 7 16 16 16 17 Gross cash flow 4 17 24 27 32 Change in wc -27 -2 -4 -4 -4 Gross capex (neg.) -19 -13 -9 -9 -9 Free cash flow -49 2 11 15 19 Capital structure 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Equity ratio 53.4% 43.6% 42.9% 43.5% 45.3% Debt / Equity ratio 61.2% 104.8% 105.7% 96.2% 82.1% Capital invested 137.4 144.2 141.4 141.9 142.4 Capital turnover rate 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.5 Profitability 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E ROE % -6.9% -3.6% 3.7% 7.1% 9.6% ROCE% -3.3% 0.6% 4.9% 6.6% 8.4% ROC% -3.6% 0.6% 5.4% 7.7% 10.1% EBITDA % 6.6% 24.1% 29.6% 29.5% 30.0% EBIT % -7.1% 1.4% 10.8% 12.9% 14.7% Net Margin -10.7% -4.5% 4.0% 6.9% 8.9% Valuation 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E EV 144.9 174.3 194.6 191.6 185.1 P/E -12.7 -25.9 29.5 14.6 10.0 P/E diluted -12.7 -25.9 29.5 14.6 10.0 P/Sales 1.7 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.9 EV/Sales 2.6 2.5 2.3 1.9 1.6 EV/EBITDA 40.0 10.2 7.7 6.5 5.5 EV/EBIT -37.5 172.7 21.2 15.0 11.2 P/BV 1.0 0.9 1.1 1.0 0.9 Per share measures 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E EPS, unadjusted -0.03 -0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 EPS -0.03 -0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 CEPS 0.00 0.06 0.09 0.10 0.12 Operating CF/share -0.11 0.07 0.09 0.10 0.12 Capital empl./share 0.60 0.63 0.62 0.62 0.63 BV/share 0.40 0.39 0.41 0.44 0.48 Tangible BV/share 0.40 0.39 0.41 0.44 0.48 Div. per share 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Payout 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Dividend yield 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% NPV FCF (2023-2029) 85.00 NPV FCF (2030-) 122.81 Non-operating assets 3.34 Interest-bearing debt -93.99 Fair value estimate 156.84 Assumptions 2020-2026 (%) Average sales growth 8.60 % Fair value e. per share (EUR) 0.69 EBIT margin 12.88 % Share price (EUR) 0.44 Shareholders UAB Baltic Champs Group European Bank for Reconstruction and Development UAB ME Investicija Žilvinas Marcinkevi?ius Key people Capital Votes 55.075 55.04 % 8.716 8.71 % 8.375 8.37 % 7.004 7.00 % CEO Kestutis Juscius CFO Mindaugas Ambrasas IR Mindaugas Ambrasas Chairman Dalius Misiunas Enlight Research P a g e | 8 September 18, 2020 Auga Group P/E Price per share Earnings per share P/Sales Market cap Sales P/BV Price per share Shareholders' equity + taxed provisions per share P/CF Price per share Operating cash flow per share EV (Enterprise value) Market cap + Net debt + Minority interest at market value - share of associated companies at market value Net debt Interest-bearing debt - financial assets EV/Sales Enterprise value Sales EV/EBITDA Enterprise value Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization EV/EBIT Enterprise value Operating profit Div yield, % Dividend per share Price per share Payout ratio, % Total dividends Earnings before extraordinary items and taxes - income taxes + minority interest Net cash/Share Financial assets - interest-bearing debt Number of shares ROA, % Operating profit + financial income + extraordinary items Balance sheet total - interest-freeshort-term debt - long-term advances received and accounts payable (average) ROCE, % Profit before extraordinary items + interest expenses + other financial costs Balance sheet total - non-interest-bearing debt (average) ROE, % Profit before extraordinary items - income taxes Shareholders' equity + minority interest + taxed provisions (average) EPS Profit before extraordinary items and taxes - income taxes + minority interest Number of shares DPS Dividend for financial period per share CEPS Gross cash flow from operations Number of shares EV/Share Enterprise value Number of shares Sales/Share Sales Number of shares EBITDA/Share Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization Number of shares EBIT/Share Operating profit Number of shares EAFI/Share Pre-tax profit Number of shares Capital employed/Share Total assets - non-interest-bearing debt Number of shares Total assets Balance sheet total Interest coverage (x) Operating profit Financial items Asset turnover (x) Turnover Balance sheet total (average) Debt/Equity, % Interest-bearing debt Shareholders' equity + minority interest + taxed provisions Equity ratio, % Shareholders' equity + minority interest + taxed provisions Total assets - interest-free loans CAGR, % Cumulative annual growth rate = Average growth rate per year Enlight Research P a g e | 9 September 18, 2020 Auga Group Disclaimer Enlight Research OÜ's main valuation methods are discounted cash flow valuation and peer valuation with common multiples such as Price to Earnings, Enterprise Value to EBITDA, dividend yield etc. Aforementioned methods are used to estimate a company's fair value according to the following three scenarios: Bull (positive), Base (main scenario), and Bear (negative). This report is commissioned by the company covered in this report which means Enlight Research OÜ receives compensation to write research on the company. The compensation is pre-determined and does not depend on the content in the report. This report is not to be considered investment research under MiFID regulations. Enlight Research OÜ does not issue investment recommendations or advice. This report is for informational purposes only i.e. it should not be considered as an offer to sell or buy. Investors are encouraged to make their own research and not rely solely on this report when making their investment decisions. The decision to invest or not to invest is fully the responsibility of the investor i.e. Enlight Research OÜ takes no responsibility nor gives any guarantees with regards to investment decisions made by investors. Investing in equities entails risk e.g. the price of an equity decreases. Past performance is not a guarantee for future performance. This report is based on information and sources that Enlight Research OÜ deemed to be reliable. However, Enlight Research OÜ cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. All forward-looking statements and financial forecasts entail uncertainty and are subject to change without notice. Enlight Research OÜ accept no liability for any loss or damage resulting from the use of this report. The analyst(s) writing this report own shares in the company in this report: Yes The analyst(s) responsible for this report are not allowed to trade in any financial instruments of the company in this report until one trading day after the analyst report has been published, or if other conflict of interest exist e.g. advisory related. Investors should assume that Enlight Research OÜ is seeking, or is performing, or have performed advisory services or other revenue generating services for the company in this report. An analyst's compensation is never directly related to advisory projects. An analyst working on advisory projects will be taken over the "Chinese wall" as soon as relevant regulations and/or guidelines require this. The document may not be copied, reproduced, distributed, or published to physical or legal entities that are citizens of or domiciled in any country where relevant laws and/or regulations prohibit this. This report may not be copied, reproduced, distributed, or published other than for personal reasons without written permission by Enlight Research OÜ. To apply for permission, send an email to below address: ResearchTeam@enlightresearch.net © Copyright 2019 Enlight Research OÜ Enlight Research P a g e | 10 September 18, 2020 Auga Group Follow on Twitter @ResearchEnlight Contact information ResearchTeam@EnlightResearch.net Enlight Research P a g e | 11 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Auga Group AB published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 13:54:05 UTC 0 All news about AUGA GROUP 09:55a AUGA : Enlight Research AUGA group, AB review, 2020 September 18 PU 09/16 AUGA : LHV Banko AUGA group, AB Q2 2020 apžvalga, 2020 m. rugsėjo 3 d... PU 09/02 AUGA : presentation of financial results for the 6 months of 2020 AQ 08/31 AUGA : Report on interim financial results of AUGA group, AB for six-months peri.. AQ 08/28 AUGA : will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited finan.. AQ 07/01 AUGA : enters Australian market AQ 06/20 AUGA : Enlight Research has published a report on AUGA group AQ 06/02 AUGA : held an investor conference webinar AQ 06/01 AUGA : has published detailed Strategy presentation for investors AQ 05/31 AUGA : presentation of financial results for the 3 months of 2020 AQ