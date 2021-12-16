Auga : Enlight Research AUGA group, AB apžvalga, 2021 m. gruodžio 16 d.

Bad weather but positive outlook

The Q3/21 report was below expectations due to unfavorable weather burdening the crop segment, making 2021 a "lost year". We regard 2022 as promising with hopes for normalized weather, sustained high crop prices, and launch of the Auga green tractor.

2021 weather has no impact on 2022

The record summer heat led to the second worst harvest in Auga's history prompting a EUR 7.9m negative FV adj. in Q3/21 resulting in an EBIT loss of EUR 11.2m. Hence, we lower our 2021 EBIT estimate to a loss of EUR 5.3m (from 6.7m profit). The unfavorable weather in 2021 has no impact on the 2022 harvest. Assuming normal weather, and sustained higher crop prices vs. 2021, we regard the 2022 outlook as positive with EBIT recovering to EUR 9.5m.