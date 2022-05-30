Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Auga Group AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUG1L   LT0000127466

AUGA GROUP AB

(AUG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/27 08:24:18 am EDT
0.4879 EUR   -0.22%
02:40aAUGA Group, AB exercises the first stock options for employees
GL
02:40aAUGA Group, AB exercises the first stock options for employees
GL
02:34aAUGA Group, AB notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUGA Group, AB exercises the first stock options for employees

05/30/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The producer of organic products AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’) continues the launched option plan and exercises the first stock options for employees. 2,297,860 or 89.8% of 2,558,860 shares distributed in 2019 have been sold. 

The Company started the option programme in the spring of 2019, when, in the first phase, more than 2.55 million units of shares were allocated to employees (205 employees participated in the plan). 

Employees who, in 2019, concluded the first share option agreements of the Company, this year for have the opportunity to exercise them for the first time. The decision to increase the share capital of the Company by issuing new ordinary registered shares, which will be transferred free of charge to the employees who submitted the respective notifications, was approved by the ordinary general meeting of shareholders that took place on 29 April 2022. Ownership of the shares will pass to the employees from the moment the shares are transferred to the employees’ personal securities accounts. 

“In 2019, when we signed the first stock option agreements, it seemed to many employees, especially the younger employees of the companies, that 3 years in a very long time and that it was unlikely that they would be able to realise the first stock options. But now, three years later, we can be glad that as much as 80% of employees, who signed the first option agreements, will have the opportunity to exercise them. The first shares that have become property are not only a pleasant evaluation and financial benefits, but also an even greater motivation to strive for better results and value growth of the company,” said Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of AUGA Group, AB.  

The Company is continuing its option programme for the fourth year in a row. From the launch of the plan in 2019-2022, the agreement have already been signed with more than 300 employees, distributing more than 8.8 million shares. 

CEO of AUGA Group, AB 
Kęstutis Juščius 
+370 5 233 5340 


All news about AUGA GROUP AB
02:40aAUGA Group, AB exercises the first stock options for employees
GL
02:40aAUGA Group, AB exercises the first stock options for employees
GL
02:34aAUGA Group, AB notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions
GL
05/27AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited fina..
GL
05/26AUGA group, AB readies to produce first batch of biomethane and electric tractors
GL
05/26Auga Group, AB Readies to Produce First Batch of Biomethane and Electric Tractors
CI
04/29Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB which Took ..
GL
04/21NOTICE ON THE UPDATE OF QUESTIONS OF :
PU
04/21UPDATE : Notice on the update of questions of the agenda of the ordinary general meeting o..
GL
04/21AUGA group, AB Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsib..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73,4 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 93,3 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 111 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart AUGA GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Auga Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,49 €
Average target price 0,64 €
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Managers and Directors
Dalius Misiunas Chairman-Management Board
Mindaugas Ambrasas Chief Financial Officer
Andrej Cyba Independent Director
William Murray Black Steele Independent Director
Michaela Tod Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUGA GROUP AB-2.03%119
CORTEVA, INC.33.06%45 528
QL RESOURCES BERHAD9.41%2 779
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.35.60%2 444
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD13.13%1 553
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD12.84%1 391