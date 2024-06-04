AUGA Group, AB notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions
June 04, 2024 at 02:40 pm EDT
AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’) received the following notifications on transactions of persons holding management positions (attached):
Notifications of execution of option transactions under the programme whereunder the Company will grant its shares in the future to the employees and members of management of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter the Employees). According to these option agreements, after 3 years Employees will be entitled to elect whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements.
Notifications of exercising stock options of 2021
The shares are provided to the Employees free of charge (i.e., for EUR 0) and will be paid from the reserve for granting of shares formed by the Company.
CEO of AUGA Group, AB Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė +370 5 233 5340
Auga Group AB, formerly Agrowill Group AB, is a Lithuania-based company engaged in the agriculture sector. The Companyâs activities are structured mainly into three divisions, namely Mushroom-growing, Plant production and Livestock production. The Company offers white, brown, portabella, eryngii, pleurotus and shiitake mushrooms. It specializes in organic wheat and other crops, including organic vegetables and organic feed for livestock in its farms. The Company supplies potatoes, beetroots, onions, carrots, marinated champignons, marinated beetroots, among others. The Company operates own trademark AUGA. In addition, the Company is involved in own farms management. The Company has numerous subsidiaries, including UAB Arginta Engineering, UAB AVG Investment and UAB Agro GIS, among others. It operates domestically on the Lithuania territory.