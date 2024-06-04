Auga Group AB, formerly Agrowill Group AB, is a Lithuania-based company engaged in the agriculture sector. The Companyâs activities are structured mainly into three divisions, namely Mushroom-growing, Plant production and Livestock production. The Company offers white, brown, portabella, eryngii, pleurotus and shiitake mushrooms. It specializes in organic wheat and other crops, including organic vegetables and organic feed for livestock in its farms. The Company supplies potatoes, beetroots, onions, carrots, marinated champignons, marinated beetroots, among others. The Company operates own trademark AUGA. In addition, the Company is involved in own farms management. The Company has numerous subsidiaries, including UAB Arginta Engineering, UAB AVG Investment and UAB Agro GIS, among others. It operates domestically on the Lithuania territory.