The Agtech company and organic food producer AUGA group, AB (hereinafter the Company) is continuing its employee motivation scheme through share options and is also implementing the 2021 stock option programme for employees. 2 052 236 shares have been granted to 193 employees.

The Company launched its first option programme in spring 2019. Almost 2.55 million of shares were allocated to employees in the first year and additional 2.23 million of shares in 2020, 2.38 million of shares in 2021, 1.65 million of shares in 2022, 2.18 million of shares in 2023

Employees who signed the share option contracts in 2021, this year will have the right to vest them. The decision to increase the Company's authorized capital by issuing new ordinary registered shares, that will be transferred free of charge to employees who have submitted relevant notifications, was approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on May 30, 2024. Ownership of the shares will be transferred to the employees from the moment the shares are transferred to the personal securities accounts of the employees.

"We continue the stock option programme launched back in 2019 and are thrilled that this year, for the third time, the employees have the opportunity to realize the stock options. AUGA colleagues are motivated by more than our company's “mission no cost to nature”. Through our stock option programme, we become the driving force behind the pace of innovation. This measure directly empowers us to contribute to the company's success, aligning our own personal goals with team’s achievements, whereby fostering a culture of continuous improvement.” says Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė, CEO of AUGA group, AB.

This year, continuing the programme, 2.15 million of shares was distributed to the employees.

Under existing agreement conditions, employees are entitled to receive a specified number of Company shares after a period of 3 years. These shares are distributed to the employees free of charge and funded by a Company reserve that has been formed for that purpose.

The company continues the options program for the sixth year. From the commencement of the programme, in the period 2019-2024 contracts have already been concluded with more than 405 employees, distributing more than 13 million shares.

AUGA group, AB CEO

Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340