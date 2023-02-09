Advanced search
    AUG1L   LT0000127466

AUGA GROUP AB

(AUG1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:59:52 2023-02-09 am EST
0.5250 EUR   -5.58%
AUGA group, AB plans for mass production of biomethane and electric tractors

02/09/2023 | 11:03am EST
AUGA group, AB (hereinafter - "the Company") presented its AUGA M1 hybrid tractor for professional use (https://auga.lt/en/media/auga-group-presents-the-first-batch-of-the-auga-m1-hybrid-tractor/ ) at a media event held on 8 February 2023. During the event, the next phase in the development of the AUGA M1 hybrid tractor was presented to the media. The Company has published announcements on the development and production of the AUGA M1 hybrid tractor on 21 September 2021 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=badd2c2e040f481b3fd3138ddae5a1326&lang=lt) and 26 May 2022 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=be9e3f7f85936649c90ae8822aee59e9f&lang=lt), also including regular progress updates in its quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports on the Company's activities.

Although the media event on 8 February 2023 was not presented with any additional information that was substantially different from previous regular announcements on the development of the AUGA M1 hybrid tractor, the media coverage of the event on the day led to a reaction from investors, prompting interest in the Company's shares on the stock exchange, increasing the Company's share price and trading volume.

In light of the market reaction, the Company hereby informs on the planned further stages of the hybrid tractor AUGA M1 development:

· in 2023, the Company is going to continue growing its unit of agricultural innovations and technologies, which is both improving tractor AUGA M1 and taking care of its serial production, as well as is creating and developing other technologies for agriculture;

· it is planned that at the end of QI 2023 and at the start of QII 2023, the stage of testing tractors AUGA M1 of the first production batch, where different components are used, will be started in farms;

· the stage of farm testing of tractors AUGA M1 is going to be completed in QIII 2023, and the testing results should lead to choosing a combination of solutions to be used in the production of tractors AUGA M1, that gives the best result during production tests;

· we plan to start mass production of tractors AUGA M1 by the end of 2023.

The Company will keep informing investors about individual significant events in the Company’s activities by publishing relevant notifications.

Chief Executive Officer
Kęstutis Juščius
+370 5 233 5340


Financials
Sales 2022 89,8 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 104 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 128 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart AUGA GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Auga Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,56 €
Average target price 0,68 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Managers and Directors
Dalius Misiunas Chairman-Management Board
Mindaugas Ambrasas Chief Financial Officer
Andrej Cyba Independent Director
William Murray Black Steele Independent Director
Michaela Tod Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUGA GROUP AB34.96%137
CORTEVA, INC.5.27%44 146
QL RESOURCES7.08%3 340
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.10.85%2 043
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.7.71%1 350
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.78%1 258