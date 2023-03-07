Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Auga Group AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUG1L   LT0000127466

AUGA GROUP AB

(AUG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:37:53 2023-03-06 am EST
0.4780 EUR   -0.42%
02:37aAUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 12 months of 2022
GL
02:37aAUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 12 months of 2022
GL
03/06Transcript : Auga Group AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 06, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 12 months of 2022

03/07/2023 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) presented the Company‘s unaudited financial results for the 12 months of 2022 in an online webinar for investors on March 6 of 2023. The presentation (see attachment) covers detailed information on the results of each business segment of the Company and general financial indicators. 

Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of the Company, presented the results and answered questions from webinar participants.

The webinar was recorded. It will be available to see on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account and the Company’s website

Contacts: 
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO 
Phone: +370 620 67296 
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about AUGA GROUP AB
02:37aAUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 12 months of 2022
GL
02:37aAUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 12 months of 2022
GL
03/06Transcript : Auga Group AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 06, 2023
CI
03/03Auga Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/03AUGA group AB interim information for 12-month period ending in 31 December 2022
GL
03/01Auga Group AB Announces Delay in Release of Interim Information for 12-Month Period End..
CI
03/01AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited fina..
GL
03/01AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited fina..
GL
02/28Regarding announcement of AUGA group, AB interim information for 12-month period ending..
GL
02/28Regarding announcement of AUGA group, AB interim information for 12-month period ending..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 86,2 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 104 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 110 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart AUGA GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Auga Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,48 €
Average target price 0,68 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Managers and Directors
Dalius Misiunas Chairman-Management Board
Mindaugas Ambrasas Chief Financial Officer
Andrej Cyba Independent Director
William Murray Black Steele Independent Director
Michaela Tod Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUGA GROUP AB22.88%117
CORTEVA, INC.7.60%45 407
QL RESOURCES6.72%3 221
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.4.14%1 941
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.20.62%1 535
GENTING PLANTATIONS-3.59%1 228