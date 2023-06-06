Advanced search
    AUG1L   LT0000127466

AUGA GROUP AB

(AUG1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:23:18 2023-06-05 am EDT
0.4130 EUR   -0.48%
02:53aAUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 3 months of 2023
GL
06/05Transcript : Auga Group AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 05, 2023
CI
06/05AUGA Group, AB implements the first stock options for employees
GL
AUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 3 months of 2023

06/06/2023 | 02:53am EDT
AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) presented the Company‘s unaudited financial results for the 3 months of 2023 in an online webinar for investors on June 5 of 2023. The presentation (see attachment) covers detailed information on the results of each business segment of the Company and general financial indicators.

Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of the Company, presented the results and answered questions from webinar participants.

The webinar was recorded. It will be available to see on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account and the Company’s website.

Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt

 

Attachment


