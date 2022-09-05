Log in
AUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 6 months of 2022
AQ
09/01Auga Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Report on interim financial results of AUGA Group, AB for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022
GL
AUGA group, AB presentation of financial results for the 6 months of 2022

09/05/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) presented the Company‘s unaudited financial results for the 6 months of 2022 in an online webinar for investors on September 5 of 2022. The presentation (see attachment) covers detailed information on the results of each business segment of the Company and general financial indicators.

Mindaugas Ambrasas, CFO of the Company, presented the results and answered questions from webinar participants.

The webinar was recorded. It will be available to see on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account and the Company’s website.

Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt

 

Attachment


