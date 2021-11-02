Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Auga Group AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUG1L   LT0000127466

AUGA GROUP AB

(AUG1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual information for 2020

11/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Annual information for 2020

On 30 April 2021, the Annual General Meeting of AUGA group, AB (Company) Shareholders approved Company's Consolidated Annual Report, Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (attached).

CEO
Kestutis Juscius
+370 5 233 5340

Attachments


Disclaimer

Auga Group AB published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 15:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUGA GROUP AB
11:10aAnnual information for 2020
PU
10:40aNotice on Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA grou..
PU
10/14AUGA : Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB wh..
AQ
10/08Auga Group AB announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
10/08AUGA : Opinion of the Management Board of AUGA group, AB about the submitted tender offer,..
AQ
10/08AUGA : Regarding announcement of the circular of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the ..
AQ
10/08Auga Group AB authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
09/30AUGA : Notification on transaction concluded by person closely associated with the person ..
AQ
09/29AUGA : presents the first technology for the “green” food chain - a climate-fr..
AQ
09/29Auga Group, AB Presents the First Technology for the Green Food Chain - A Climate-Fri..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 88,6 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 92,8 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 291
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart AUGA GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Auga Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,54 €
Average target price 0,62 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Managers and Directors
Dalius Misiunas Chairman-Management Board
Mindaugas Ambrasas Chief Financial Officer
Andrej Cyba Independent Director
William Murray Black Steele Independent Director
Michaela Tod Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUGA GROUP AB20.59%141
CORTEVA, INC.11.08%31 577
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-8.72%16 521
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-27.64%3 871
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-12.93%2 961
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.41.05%1 613