Auga : Enlight Research AUGA group, AB apžvalga, 2021 m. birželio 14 d.

Winner on higher grain prices

We foresee higher grain prices to boost the Crop growing segment's profits. Furthermore, a continued strong growth for the FMCG segment and a pandemic related recovery for the Mushroom segment could additionally improve the bottom line.

Grain price to boost profits

In 2020, the ICG Grains & Oilseeds Index (GOI) increased 31% and Auga's Crop growing segment Gross profit increased 14%. At the end of Q1/21, the y-on-y increase in the GOI index was 36%, while Auga's Crop growing segment Q1/21 gross profit increased 15%. Since Q1/21 the GOI index y-on-y increase has accelerated and hence, we forecast the Crop growing segment to increase its Gross profit by 19% this year.