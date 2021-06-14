Log in
Auga : Enlight Research AUGA group, AB apžvalga, 2021 m. birželio 14 d.

06/14/2021
Auga Group

Enlight Research

Food Production

Baltics - Lithuania

June 14, 2021

Commissioned Research - Q1 2021 Update

Winner on higher grain prices

We foresee higher grain prices to boost the Crop growing segment's profits. Furthermore, a continued strong growth for the FMCG segment and a pandemic related recovery for the Mushroom segment could additionally improve the bottom line.

Grain price to boost profits

In 2020, the ICG Grains & Oilseeds Index (GOI) increased 31% and Auga's Crop growing segment Gross profit increased 14%. At the end of Q1/21, the y-on-y increase in the GOI index was 36%, while Auga's Crop growing segment Q1/21 gross profit increased 15%. Since Q1/21 the GOI index y-on-y increase has accelerated and hence, we forecast the Crop growing segment to increase its Gross profit by 19% this year.

Fair value range (EUR)

Bull (term. EBIT marg. 10%)

0.84

Base (term. EBIT marg. 8%)

0.66

Bear (term. EBIT marg. 6%)

0.40

Key Data

Price (EUR)

0.52

Ticker

AUG1L

Country

Lithuania

Listed

Vilnius (Lithuania)

Market Cap (EURm)

118.26

Net debt (EURm)

95.29

Shares (m)

227

Free float

45.00 %

FMCG, a star in the making

The FMCG segment (e.g., organic soups, porridges) increased its Q1/21 gross profit more than 6x compared to last year as the Gross margin increased to 26.6% from 6.5%. We believe the +20% Gross margin seen in Q1/21 is sustainable and forecast the FMCG segment to become the second largest segment by 2023.

Relative valuation fair, DCF indicate upside

Following a strong share performance (+35% 1-yr), Auga is valued in line with peers. Our Base case DCF Fair value is unchanged at EUR 0.66 per share indicating an upside of +25%. This implies that Auga should trade at a premium to peers which we believe is motivated given its focus on sustainability and fast growing FMCG segment.

Key figures (MEUR)

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

Net sales

73.0

83.1

88.6

99.1

107.5

Net sales growth

33.4%

13.7%

6.6%

11.9%

8.5%

EBITDA

15.7

20.8

23.3

27.5

30.1

EBITDA margin

21.5%

25.0%

26.3%

27.8%

28.0%

EBIT

-0.4

6.9

8.7

11.2

13.9

EBIT margin

-0.6%

8.3%

9.8%

11.3%

12.9%

EV/Sales

2.4

2.3

2.4

2.2

1.9

EV/EBITDA

11.0

9.3

9.2

7.8

6.8

EV/EBIT

-394.0

28.0

24.6

19.3

14.8

P/E adj.

-17.7

57.0

29.8

18.8

12.6

P/BV

0.9

1.1

1.2

1.2

1.1

EPS adj.

-0.02

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

EPS growth adj.

-34.67%

nm

123.93%

58.50%

49.39%

Div. per share

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Dividend yield

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Source: Company data, Enlight Research estimates

0.70

0.65

0.60

0.55

0.50

0.45

0.40

0.35

0.30

03/21

06/20

07/20

08/20

09/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

01/21

02/21

04/21

05/21

OMXBBGI

Auga Group

Price range

52-week high

0.53

52-week low

0.39

Analyst

ResearchTeam@enlightresearch.net

Enlight Research

P a g e | 1

June 14, 2021

Auga Group

Key takeaways

Grain prices tailwinds the Crop growing segment

We believe the International Grains Council's Grains & Oilseeds Index (GOI) is a good indicator for the direction of Auga's Gross profit. The GOI index consists of seven commodities whereof five are cultivated by Auga corresponding to 91% of the index in terms of weight (see table below). In 2020, the GOI index was up 30.5% which can be compared to Auga's 2020 Gross profit increase of 14.4%. At the end of Q1/21, the GOI index was up 35.8% y-on-y, while Auga's Q1/21 Gross profit increased by 15.2% y-on-y. The difference in the GOI index and Agua's Gross profit comes from other important factors such as e.g., crop yield, cost per hectare, and area of cultivated land. On the back of higher grain prices, we forecast the Crop growing segment's Gross profit to increase by 19% in 2021 to EUR 15.4m, followed by a 16%, and 15% increase in 2022, and 2023, respectively.

IGC Grains & Oilseeds Index change vs. Auga Gross profit change (y-on-y)

40.0%

35.8%

35.0%

30.5%

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.2%

14.4%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

2020

Q1/21

IGC GOI Index, chg (y-on-y)

Auga Crop segment Gross profit, chg (y-on-y)

Source: IGC, Company reports

IGC Grains and Oilseeds Index (GOI)

Commodity

GOI Weight (%)

Auga crop

Relevant Weight (%)

Wheat

28.0

yes

28.0

Maize

22.7

yes

22.7

Barley *

4.7

yes

4.7

Sorghum

1.5

no

n.a.

Rice

7.4

no

n.a.

Soyabeans **

33.1

yes

33.1

Rapeseed/Canola

2.6

yes

2.6

TOTAL

100.0

91.1

Source: IGC

Crop Growing segment

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

Gross profit (EURm)

12.9

15.4

17.8

20.5

whereof change in FV (EURm)

7.1

6.2

7.8

8.7

Price per ton (EUR)

Wheat

208

225

230

238

Legumes

353

355

357

360

Other cash crops

174

180

185

190

Price per ton, chg

Wheat

-14%

8%

2%

3%

Legumes

-1%

1%

1%

1%

Other cash crops

-4%

3%

3%

3%

Source: Company reports, Enlight Research

Enlight Research

P a g e | 2

June 14, 2021

Auga Group

FMCG, a rising star

We believe the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) segment is on its way to reach critical mass in terms of sales which is starting to have a positive effect on margins. In Q1/21, the FMCG segment posted a sales increase of 56% y-on-y with an even higher Gross margin increase of 540% y-on-y as the Gross margin expanded to 26.6% from 6.5%. For the full-year 2021, we forecast the FMCG segment to improve it Gross margin to 20.0% from 15.4% in 2020, and further improve to 21.0% in 2022-23. At the webinar, management mentioned that the large orders received last year are likely to continue this year and might even increase as the larger clients are rolling out Auga's products to more regions. By 2023, we foresee the FMCG segment to surpass the Mushroom segment in terms of Gross profit and become the second largest segment in the group following the Crop growing segment. In our view, the FMCG segment is the rising star of Auga Group.

FMCG 12-month trailing Sales, Gross profit, & Gross margin

(EURm)

6.0

25%

5.0

20%

4.0

15%

3.0

10%

2.0

1.0

5%

0.0

0%

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q3/20

Q4/20

Q1/21

Gross margin

Sales (LH)

Gross profit (LH)

Gross margin (RH)

Source: Company reports

Gross profit by Segment excluding Crop growing segment

(EURm)

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

-1.0

-2.0

-3.0

Mushroom growing

Dairy farming

FMCG

Source: Company reports

Enlight Research

P a g e | 3

June 14, 2021

Auga Group

The Mushroom segment is staging a turnaround

With a 12-month trailing Gross profit increase of 62% y-on-y in Q1 last year, the Mushroom segment was in a strong positive trend before the pandemic. However, since the start of the pandemic, the 12-month trailing Gross profit has deteriorated to EUR 1.6m as of Q1/21, corresponding to a y-on-y decline of 42%. This drop is mainly due to Covid-related shutdowns in the HORECA (hotels, restaurants, cafes) sector. In our view, the gradual re-opening of the economies should lead to a recovery of the HORECA sector. According to the latest Lithuanian regulation updated on 1 June 2021, restaurants, cafes, bars, and restaurants where food and drinks are consumed outside, can now be open from 7.00 to 24.00. Given that Lithuania's vaccination rate (percentage of population that received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine) is around 40% and that the daily number of new cases have dropped dramatically recently (see chart on next page), we forecast a recovery of the Mushroom segment's Gross profit in Q3/21 with a sequential increase of 18% followed by a sequential increase of 5% in Q4/21.

Mushroom segment 12-month trailing Gross profit & Gross margin

(EURm)

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

Gross margin

0.5

2%

0.0

0%

Gross profit (LH)

Gross margin (RH)

Source: Company reports, Enlight Research

Enlight Research

P a g e | 4

June 14, 2021

Auga Group

DCF valuation indicate upside

Following the strong share price performance in 2020 (+22%) and year-to-date (+19%), the Auga share is valued in line with peers based on EV/EBITDA, however, our DCF valuation indicate a Base case Fair value of EUR 0.66 per share, implying an upside of around 25%. Our Bear and Bull case indicate Fair values of EUR 0.40 and EUR 0.84, respectively. The difference between our three scenarios is the EBIT margin, which is 8% in our Base case, while it is 6% in our Bear case and 10% in our Bull case. We believe the market has yet to appreciate the long-term prospects of Auga's sustainable food focus and hence the short-term peer valuation indicates the share is fairly valued while the long-term DCF imply a substantial upside. In addition, we do not believe the long-term potential of the FMCG segment is reflected in the relative valuation.

DCF Valuation Scenarios

Bear

Base

Bull

WACC

6.3%

6.3%

6.3%

Terminal sales growth

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

Terminal EBIT margin

6.0%

8.0%

10.0%

Fair Value per share

0.40

0.66

0.84

Source: Enlight Research

Auga peer valuation

Mcap

Price

(m)

EV/Sales

EV/Sales

EV/Sales

EV/Sales

EV/EBITDA

EV/EBITDA

EV/EBITDA

EV/EBITDA

Company

Ticker

Ccy

(last)

(last)

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

FirstFarms

FFARMS

DKK

72.20

546

3.2

3.0

2.78

2.74

16.4

13.5

12.7

11.9

Linas Agro

LNA1L

EUR

0.57

90

0.4

0.4

0.36

0.36

11.0

9.1

9.4

9.3

Kernel

KER

USD

15.47

1,300

0.6

0.5

0.41

0.41

5.1

2.9

3.8

4.5

Orior AG

ORON

CHF

82.60

537

1.1

1.1

1.08

1.06

12.9

11.2

10.5

10.1

Fodelia

FODA

EUR

7.72

54

2.6

1.7

1.37

1.27

35.9

16.4

11.9

11.1

Podravka

PODR

HRK

592

4139

1.0

1.0

1.02

1.01

8.7

8.7

8.6

8.5

Agroton

AGT

USD

2.14

46

0.5

1.1

0.65

0.63

1.1

4.0

4.0

3.6

ASTARTA NV

AST

EUR

11.47

279

1.1

1.0

0.98

1.01

3.7

2.9

3.3

4.0

Adecoagro

AGRO

USD

11.43

1,341

2.5

2.7

2.43

2.23

7.3

7.7

7.4

6.7

Bonduelle

BON

EUR

21.90

700

0.5

0.5

0.50

0.48

6.3

6.8

6.3

5.9

Average

1.4

1.3

1.2

1.1

10.8

8.3

7.8

7.6

Auga Group

AUG1L

EUR

0.52

119

2.6

2.4

2.2

2.0

10.2

9.1

7.7

7.1

Source: Enlight Research (Auga), MarketScreener, Prices as of 11 June 2021

Enlight Research

P a g e

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auga Group AB published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
