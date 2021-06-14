Auga : Enlight Research AUGA group, AB apžvalga, 2021 m. birželio 14 d.
06/14/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
Auga Group
Enlight Research
Food Production
Baltics - Lithuania
June 14, 2021
Commissioned Research - Q1 2021 Update
Winner on higher grain prices
We foresee higher grain prices to boost the Crop growing segment's profits. Furthermore, a continued strong growth for the FMCG segment and a pandemic related recovery for the Mushroom segment could additionally improve the bottom line.
Grain price to boost profits
In 2020, the ICG Grains & Oilseeds Index (GOI) increased 31% and Auga's Crop growing segment Gross profit increased 14%. At the end of Q1/21, the y-on-y increase in the GOI index was 36%, while Auga's Crop growing segment Q1/21 gross profit increased 15%. Since Q1/21 the GOI index y-on-y increase has accelerated and hence, we forecast the Crop growing segment to increase its Gross profit by 19% this year.
Fair value range (EUR)
Bull (term. EBIT marg. 10%)
0.84
Base (term. EBIT marg. 8%)
0.66
Bear (term. EBIT marg. 6%)
0.40
Key Data
Price (EUR)
0.52
Ticker
AUG1L
Country
Lithuania
Listed
Vilnius (Lithuania)
Market Cap (EURm)
118.26
Net debt (EURm)
95.29
Shares (m)
227
Free float
45.00 %
FMCG, a star in the making
The FMCG segment (e.g., organic soups, porridges) increased its Q1/21 gross profit more than 6x compared to last year as the Gross margin increased to 26.6% from 6.5%. We believe the +20% Gross margin seen in Q1/21 is sustainable and forecast the FMCG segment to become the second largest segment by 2023.
Relative valuation fair, DCF indicate upside
Following a strong share performance (+35% 1-yr), Auga is valued in line with peers. Our Base case DCF Fair value is unchanged at EUR 0.66 per share indicating an upside of +25%. This implies that Auga should trade at a premium to peers which we believe is motivated given its focus on sustainability and fast growing FMCG segment.
Key figures (MEUR)
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
Net sales
73.0
83.1
88.6
99.1
107.5
Net sales growth
33.4%
13.7%
6.6%
11.9%
8.5%
EBITDA
15.7
20.8
23.3
27.5
30.1
EBITDA margin
21.5%
25.0%
26.3%
27.8%
28.0%
EBIT
-0.4
6.9
8.7
11.2
13.9
EBIT margin
-0.6%
8.3%
9.8%
11.3%
12.9%
EV/Sales
2.4
2.3
2.4
2.2
1.9
EV/EBITDA
11.0
9.3
9.2
7.8
6.8
EV/EBIT
-394.0
28.0
24.6
19.3
14.8
P/E adj.
-17.7
57.0
29.8
18.8
12.6
P/BV
0.9
1.1
1.2
1.2
1.1
EPS adj.
-0.02
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
EPS growth adj.
-34.67%
nm
123.93%
58.50%
49.39%
Div. per share
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Dividend yield
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Source: Company data, Enlight Research estimates
0.70
0.65
0.60
0.55
0.50
0.45
0.40
0.35
0.30
03/21
06/20
07/20
08/20
09/20
10/20
11/20
12/20
01/21
02/21
04/21
05/21
OMXBBGI
Auga Group
Price range
52-week high
0.53
52-week low
0.39
Analyst
Analyst
Enlight Research
June 14, 2021
Auga Group
Key takeaways
Grain prices tailwinds the Crop growing segment
We believe the International Grains Council's Grains & Oilseeds Index (GOI) is a good indicator for the direction of Auga's Gross profit. The GOI index consists of seven commodities whereof five are cultivated by Auga corresponding to 91% of the index in terms of weight (see table below). In 2020, the GOI index was up 30.5% which can be compared to Auga's 2020 Gross profit increase of 14.4%. At the end of Q1/21, the GOI index was up 35.8% y-on-y, while Auga's Q1/21 Gross profit increased by 15.2% y-on-y. The difference in the GOI index and Agua's Gross profit comes from other important factors such as e.g., crop yield, cost per hectare, and area of cultivated land. On the back of higher grain prices, we forecast the Crop growing segment's Gross profit to increase by 19% in 2021 to EUR 15.4m, followed by a 16%, and 15% increase in 2022, and 2023, respectively.
IGC Grains & Oilseeds Index change vs. Auga Gross profit change (y-on-y)
40.0%
35.8%
35.0%
30.5%
30.0%
25.0%
20.0%
15.2%
14.4%
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
2020
Q1/21
IGC GOI Index, chg (y-on-y)
Auga Crop segment Gross profit, chg (y-on-y)
Source: IGC, Company reports
IGC Grains and Oilseeds Index (GOI)
Commodity
GOI Weight (%)
Auga crop
Relevant Weight (%)
Wheat
28.0
yes
28.0
Maize
22.7
yes
22.7
Barley *
4.7
yes
4.7
Sorghum
1.5
no
n.a.
Rice
7.4
no
n.a.
Soyabeans **
33.1
yes
33.1
Rapeseed/Canola
2.6
yes
2.6
TOTAL
100.0
91.1
Source: IGC
Crop Growing segment
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
Gross profit (EURm)
12.9
15.4
17.8
20.5
whereof change in FV (EURm)
7.1
6.2
7.8
8.7
Price per ton (EUR)
Wheat
208
225
230
238
Legumes
353
355
357
360
Other cash crops
174
180
185
190
Price per ton, chg
Wheat
-14%
8%
2%
3%
Legumes
-1%
1%
1%
1%
Other cash crops
-4%
3%
3%
3%
Source: Company reports, Enlight Research
Enlight Research
June 14, 2021
Auga Group
FMCG, a rising star
We believe the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) segment is on its way to reach critical mass in terms of sales which is starting to have a positive effect on margins. In Q1/21, the FMCG segment posted a sales increase of 56% y-on-y with an even higher Gross margin increase of 540% y-on-y as the Gross margin expanded to 26.6% from 6.5%. For the full-year 2021, we forecast the FMCG segment to improve it Gross margin to 20.0% from 15.4% in 2020, and further improve to 21.0% in 2022-23. At the webinar, management mentioned that the large orders received last year are likely to continue this year and might even increase as the larger clients are rolling out Auga's products to more regions. By 2023, we foresee the FMCG segment to surpass the Mushroom segment in terms of Gross profit and become the second largest segment in the group following the Crop growing segment. In our view, the FMCG segment is the rising star of Auga Group.
Gross profit by Segment excluding Crop growing segment
(EURm)
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
-1.0
-2.0
-3.0
Mushroom growing
Dairy farming
FMCG
Source: Company reports
Enlight Research
June 14, 2021
Auga Group
The Mushroom segment is staging a turnaround
With a 12-month trailing Gross profit increase of 62% y-on-y in Q1 last year, the Mushroom segment was in a strong positive trend before the pandemic. However, since the start of the pandemic, the 12-month trailing Gross profit has deteriorated to EUR 1.6m as of Q1/21, corresponding to a y-on-y decline of 42%. This drop is mainly due to Covid-related shutdowns in the HORECA (hotels, restaurants, cafes) sector. In our view, the gradual re-opening of the economies should lead to a recovery of the HORECA sector. According to the latest Lithuanian regulation updated on 1 June 2021, restaurants, cafes, bars, and restaurants where food and drinks are consumed outside, can now be open from 7.00 to 24.00. Given that Lithuania's vaccination rate (percentage of population that received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine) is around 40% and that the daily number of new cases have dropped dramatically recently (see chart on next page), we forecast a recovery of the Mushroom segment's Gross profit in Q3/21 with a sequential increase of 18% followed by a sequential increase of 5% in Q4/21.
Following the strong share price performance in 2020 (+22%) and year-to-date (+19%), the Auga share is valued in line with peers based on EV/EBITDA, however, our DCF valuation indicate a Base case Fair value of EUR 0.66 per share, implying an upside of around 25%. Our Bear and Bull case indicate Fair values of EUR 0.40 and EUR 0.84, respectively. The difference between our three scenarios is the EBIT margin, which is 8% in our Base case, while it is 6% in our Bear case and 10% in our Bull case. We believe the market has yet to appreciate the long-term prospects of Auga's sustainable food focus and hence the short-term peer valuation indicates the share is fairly valued while the long-term DCF imply a substantial upside. In addition, we do not believe the long-term potential of the FMCG segment is reflected in the relative valuation.
DCF Valuation Scenarios
Bear
Base
Bull
WACC
6.3%
6.3%
6.3%
Terminal sales growth
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Terminal EBIT margin
6.0%
8.0%
10.0%
Fair Value per share
0.40
0.66
0.84
Source: Enlight Research
Auga peer valuation
Mcap
Price
(m)
EV/Sales
EV/Sales
EV/Sales
EV/Sales
EV/EBITDA
EV/EBITDA
EV/EBITDA
EV/EBITDA
Company
Ticker
Ccy
(last)
(last)
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
FirstFarms
FFARMS
DKK
72.20
546
3.2
3.0
2.78
2.74
16.4
13.5
12.7
11.9
Linas Agro
LNA1L
EUR
0.57
90
0.4
0.4
0.36
0.36
11.0
9.1
9.4
9.3
Kernel
KER
USD
15.47
1,300
0.6
0.5
0.41
0.41
5.1
2.9
3.8
4.5
Orior AG
ORON
CHF
82.60
537
1.1
1.1
1.08
1.06
12.9
11.2
10.5
10.1
Fodelia
FODA
EUR
7.72
54
2.6
1.7
1.37
1.27
35.9
16.4
11.9
11.1
Podravka
PODR
HRK
592
4139
1.0
1.0
1.02
1.01
8.7
8.7
8.6
8.5
Agroton
AGT
USD
2.14
46
0.5
1.1
0.65
0.63
1.1
4.0
4.0
3.6
ASTARTA NV
AST
EUR
11.47
279
1.1
1.0
0.98
1.01
3.7
2.9
3.3
4.0
Adecoagro
AGRO
USD
11.43
1,341
2.5
2.7
2.43
2.23
7.3
7.7
7.4
6.7
Bonduelle
BON
EUR
21.90
700
0.5
0.5
0.50
0.48
6.3
6.8
6.3
5.9
Average
1.4
1.3
1.2
1.1
10.8
8.3
7.8
7.6
Auga Group
AUG1L
EUR
0.52
119
2.6
2.4
2.2
2.0
10.2
9.1
7.7
7.1
Source: Enlight Research (Auga), MarketScreener, Prices as of 11 June 2021
