Notice on the update of questions of the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 29 April 2022 by drafts of decisions and related information:

The Consolidated Annual Report 2021 of AUGA group, AB was published following the new European reporting requirements (in zip format).

By this notice AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, hereinafter -Company) updates the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company on 29 April 2022 by drafts of decisions and related information:

Management comment:

In 2021, audited revenues of AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - the Group) were EUR 71.72 million (EUR 71.78 million revenues were reported in interim financial statements for 12 months period ended 31 December 2021, hereinafter unaudited data).

Audited net loss of the Group for year 2021 was EUR 15.44 million (unaudited net loss of EUR 14.03 million for year 2021 reported earlier).

The Group's audited EBITDA for the year 2021 amounted to EUR 9.10 million (unaudited EBITDA of EUR 9.06 million for year 2021 reported earlier).

Draft decisions of the ordinary shareholders meeting of the Company regarding questions1-4 and 8of the Agenda of the Meeting are the following:

1. Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021and Auditor's report

1.1 Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021 and Auditor's report taken for the information.

1.2 To approve the Remuneration report for the year 2021 of the Company as part of Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021

2. Approval of consolidated and separate annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2021

To approve consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year 2021.

3. Approval of the profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2021

To distribute the Company's profit in the total sum of EUR 9,826,977 available for appropriation, as follows:

No. Ratios Amount, EUR 1. Non-allocated profit (loss) of the previous year at the end of the financial year as of 31 December 2021 10,388,904 2. Net profit (loss) for the financial year (1,123,927) 3. Profit (loss) for the reporting financial year not recognized in the profit and loss account - 4. Share based payment for employees' expenses accounted in the profit and loss account 562,000 5. Shareholders' contribution against losses - 6. Portion of the reserve of tangible fixed assets - 7. Profit (loss) for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6) 9,826,977 8. Allocation of profit to compulsory reserve - 9. Allocation of profit to reserve for granting of shares 493,000 10. Allocation of profit to other reserves - 11. Allocation of profit to dividends - 12. Allocation of profit to tantièmes - 13. Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the reporting year carried forward to next financial year (7-8-9-10-11-12) 9,333,977

4. Appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2022 and approval of auditor's remuneration

To appoint UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers (code: 111473315) as the Company's audit enterprise to perform the audit of the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the 2022 financial year. To authorize the Company's General manager to conclude the agreement for audit services, establishing the payment for services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than EUR 90,000 (ninety thousand) (VAT excluded) per year for the audit of the Company's Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements.

8. Provision of the Strategy implementation report.

Taken for information.

We would like to draw your attention, that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) - two documents in zip format are attached.

