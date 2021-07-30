Augean : 2.11 shareholder letter

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
2 August 2021
To: The shareholders of Augean plc (the "Company") and persons with information rights
As you may be aware, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. ("MSI") announced on 30 July 2021 the terms of an offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers at a price of 280 pence in cash and a contingent entitlement of up to a further 20 pence in loan notes by way of a contingent value right per ordinary share in the Company (the "Offer"). It is intended that the Offer will be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006. The Offer is proceeding with the recommendation of the Company's board of directors.
In accordance with Rule 2.11 of the Code, I enclose a copy of the announcement issued by MSI (the "Announcement") to keep you informed of developments. The Announcement includes a summary of the provisions of Rule 8 of the Code.
The formal offer documentation providing further information about the Offer will be posted to you in due course, subject to the restrictions on distribution described in the Announcement. Shareholders need take no action at this time.
This letter is not a summary of the information in the Announcement and should not be taken as a summary of the information in the Announcement and should not be regarded as a substitute for reading the Announcement in full. A copy of this letter and the Announcement have been published on the Company's website at https://www.augeanplc.com/offer/. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of this website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this letter.
Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by you for the receipt of communications from the Company may be provided to MSI or any other potential bidder during the offer period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the Code.
Yours sincerely
Jim Meredith
Executive Chairman
Augean plc
