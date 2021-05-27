Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Augean plc
  News
  Summary
    AUG   GB00B02H2F76

AUGEAN PLC

(AUG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Augean Shares Jump as Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Mulls Approach

05/27/2021 | 03:35am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Shares in U.K. waste-management company Augean PLC rose Thursday after Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. said it is considering making an approach regarding a possible takeover offer.

Shares in Augean at 0713 GMT were up 13% at 282 pence ($3.98), giving it a market capitalization of GBP296 million.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, an infrastructure-investment arm of the U.S. bank, confirmed that it is in the preliminary stages of considering an approach to Augean in response to recent press reports. The move was first reported by Bloomberg.

There can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made for Augean, nor as to its potential terms, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-21 0334ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUGEAN PLC 14.08% 283.5 Delayed Quote.16.94%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.55% 89.35 Delayed Quote.29.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 93,6 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2020 13,8 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net cash 2020 5,07 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 261 M 368 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 316
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AUGEAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Augean plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUGEAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 292,00 GBX
Last Close Price 248,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Rupert Maxwell Fryer Group Finance Director & Executive Director
James Robert Meredith Executive Chairman
John Hugo Rauch Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
John Albert Martin Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Steven McDowell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUGEAN PLC16.94%368
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.17.50%31 635
SUEZ23.30%15 612
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.5.34%10 532
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.04%8 324
STERICYCLE, INC.13.82%7 241