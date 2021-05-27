Augean Shares Jump as Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Mulls Approach

By Adria Calatayud

Shares in U.K. waste-management company Augean PLC rose Thursday after Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. said it is considering making an approach regarding a possible takeover offer.

Shares in Augean at 0713 GMT were up 13% at 282 pence ($3.98), giving it a market capitalization of GBP296 million.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, an infrastructure-investment arm of the U.S. bank, confirmed that it is in the preliminary stages of considering an approach to Augean in response to recent press reports. The move was first reported by Bloomberg.

There can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made for Augean, nor as to its potential terms, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure said.

