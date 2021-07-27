Log in
    AUGX   US05105P1075

AUGMEDIX, INC.

(AUGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Augmedix to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 10, 2021

07/27/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 for U.S. participants or +1 (201) 493-6780 for international participants and referencing conference ID #13721620. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) humanizes the clinician-patient experience by enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality patient care. Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides real-time administrative support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The Augmedix service platform is powered by intelligent automation technologies that are overseen by virtual healthcare data specialists, who are highly trained medical scribes operating in HIPAA-secure locations. The service, which supports over 35 specialties, timely delivers accurate and comprehensive medical documentation to several of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S. and to hundreds of independent clinicians, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. Augmedix can save clinicians 2–3 hours per day, improve clinician productivity by as much as 20%, and increase clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

Investors:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@augmedix.com

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart AUGMEDIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Augmedix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,00 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target inf%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard van Hamel Platerink Chairman
Jason Krikorian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUGMEDIX, INC.0.00%122
CINTAS CORPORATION10.00%40 458
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.48%24 744
EDENRED SE10.02%15 010
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.82%14 433
LG CORP.0.54%13 353