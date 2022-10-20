Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

20 October 2022

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Augmentum Fintech plc announces the following purchases of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"):

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Russell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 91p per share 70,000 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 70, 000 ordinary 1p shares -Price 91 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 19 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hilary Russell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of William Russell, Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 89.5p per share 70,000 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 70, 000 ordinary 1p shares -Price 89.5 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 19 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc