    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:28 2022-10-20 am EDT
89.50 GBX   +2.87%
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/20/2022 | 06:40am EDT
20 October 2022

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Neil England
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non- executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment  Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Augmentum Fintech plc
b) LEI
  		 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
ISIN GB00BG12XV81
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
89.5p per share 50,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 50,000 ordinary 1p shares
 -Price 89.5 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction 20 October 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc


