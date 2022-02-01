Augmentum Fintech Plc - Directorate Change

1 February 2022

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Augmentum Fintech plc (“the Company” and “Augmentum”), the UK’s only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sir William Russell as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 April 2022.

Sir William was the Lord Mayor of the City of London from November 2019 until November 2021 and is an Alderman of the City of London. He is non-executive chairman of CDAM (UK) Ltd, an independent, privately owned, investment management firm, and trustee and deputy chairman of Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity. He is a past board member of Innovate Finance, the industry body for the UK Fintech community, and has more than 30 years’ experience in financial services including senior positions in domestic and international banking.

Sir William, whom the Board considers to be independent, will also join the Audit, Valuations, Nominations and Management Engagement & Remuneration committees with effect from 1 April 2022.

Neil England, Chairman, commented: “I am delighted to welcome William to the Augmentum Board. He has been a champion of UK fintech during his time as Lord Mayor and has the skills and experience to bring a new perspective to Board discussions. Our current investment portfolio is performing well and we have an exciting pipeline of opportunities under consideration. The board is now right-sized for the next phase of our growth.”

Sir William Russell commented: “I am excited to be joining the Board of Augmentum as UK fintech continues to thrive. The sector attracted a record global investment of US$108 billion in 2021 and the UK cemented its place as the most popular location for fintech outside of the United States.”

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK’s only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe. The Company launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and provides public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.