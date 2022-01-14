Log in
    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/14 10:20:37 am
157.5 GBX   +2.27%
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2021Augmentum Fintech Plc - Proposed acquisition of ii by abrdn
PR
2021London Shares Rise as Telecom Stocks Rally
DJ
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Holding(s) in Company

01/14/2022 | 10:16am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) VANCOUVER, CANADA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
City and country of registered office (if applicable) As above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12 JANUARY 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14 JANUARY 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 14.9916 14.9916 27,136,776
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 15.1053 15.1053

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG12XV81 27,136,776 14.9916
SUBTOTAL 8. A 27,136,776 14.9916
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 14.9916 14.9916
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited 14.9916 14.9916
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited 14.9916 14.9916
Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Holdings Limited 0.1869 0.1869
Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited 0.1869 0.1869
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited 14.8047 14.8047
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited 3.1814 3.1814
Hargreave Hale Ltd 11.6233 11.6233
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
Date of completion 14 JANUARY 2021

© PRNewswire 2022
